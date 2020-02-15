The Debate
Zion Williamson Admits Being ‘zoned Out’ While Meeting Ex-US President Barack Obama

Basketball News

Zion Williamson said that he was 'zoned out' encounter with US President Barack Obama during the ongoing NBA All-Star weekend. Here is what he had to say.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has been a real revelation since making his debut with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. The NBA 2019 first-draft pick, along with Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, played in the NBA Rising Stars game on Friday. Zion Williamson has bagged 30 points in each of his past two games. The highly-rated Orleans' star is averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 10 contests.

Zion Williamson is destined for great things in the NBA

Zion Williamson left speechless after meeting former USA President Barack Obama

As per a report from ESPN reporter Malika Andrews, Barack Obama visited with players participating in the Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend as part of an NBA Cares event. Barack Obama spoke with Zion Williamson and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young for a good 30 minutes while helping them fill backpacks for under-resourced students and teachers. Zion Williamson was quoted as saying "This could be No.1. I don't want to say it is No.1 right now because the draft might be one, but this is definitely top two."

NBA rising stars Ja Morant, Zion Williamson impress once again

Published:
COMMENT
