ZL Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Zhejiang Lions will come up against Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association this week. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 10, at the Khimki Basketball Center. Here is our ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, ZL vs BD Dream11 team and top picks. The match between Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks will not be broadcast by any network in India, but viewers can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app and on CBA League's official website.
Zhejiang Lions are sixth in the table having won five and lost three of their opening eight games, while Beijing Ducks are ninth in the table and have won four and lost five from their nine games. The Ducks started off very well, but are winless in their last four outings, spelling trouble for the franchise. Zhejiang Lions, on the other hand, have come back strong and are on a three-match winning streak. Form, therefore, is fully on the Lions' side heading into this contest.
Zhejiang Lions predicted starting lineup
Jinqiu Hu, Miroslav Raduljica, Minghui Sun, Zhao Jiaren, Zhu Junlong
Beijing Ducks predicted starting lineup
Shuo Fang, Jonathan Gibson, Justin Hamilton, Muhao Li, Xiaochuan Zhai
Zhejiang Lions (ZL) – Key Players
Beijing Ducks (BD) – Key Players
Point Guard: Jonathan Gibson, Hu Jinqiu
Shooting Guard: Minghui Sun (Pro Player), Shuo Fang
Small Forward: Zhu Junlong
Power Forward: Zhai Xiaochuan
Centre: Miroslav Raduljica (Star Player), Justin Hamilton
According to our ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, expects Zhejiang Lions to win the game.
