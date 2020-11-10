ZL Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Zhejiang Lions will come up against Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association this week. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 10, at the Khimki Basketball Center. Here is our ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, ZL vs BD Dream11 team and top picks. The match between Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks will not be broadcast by any network in India, but viewers can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app and on CBA League's official website.

ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Zhejiang Lions are sixth in the table having won five and lost three of their opening eight games, while Beijing Ducks are ninth in the table and have won four and lost five from their nine games. The Ducks started off very well, but are winless in their last four outings, spelling trouble for the franchise. Zhejiang Lions, on the other hand, have come back strong and are on a three-match winning streak. Form, therefore, is fully on the Lions' side heading into this contest.

ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Zhejiang Lions predicted starting lineup

Jinqiu Hu, Miroslav Raduljica, Minghui Sun, Zhao Jiaren, Zhu Junlong

Beijing Ducks predicted starting lineup

Shuo Fang, Jonathan Gibson, Justin Hamilton, Muhao Li, Xiaochuan Zhai

ZL vs BD live: Players to watch out for

Zhejiang Lions (ZL) – Key Players

Miroslav Raduljica (C)

Minghui Sun (SG)

Beijing Ducks (BD) – Key Players

Jonathan Gibson (PG)

Justin Hamilton (C)

ZL vs BD Dream11 team

Point Guard: Jonathan Gibson, Hu Jinqiu

Shooting Guard: Minghui Sun (Pro Player), Shuo Fang

Small Forward: Zhu Junlong

Power Forward: Zhai Xiaochuan

Centre: Miroslav Raduljica (Star Player), Justin Hamilton

ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction

According to our ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, expects Zhejiang Lions to win the game.

Note: The ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction and ZL vs BD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZL vs BD Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Canva