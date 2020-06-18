ZRG Vs BCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Zaragoza will square off against Burgos in the regular season of Spanish Liga ACB. The game will be played on Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Friday according to IST). Here is the ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction, ZRG vs BCS Dream11 team news, ZRG vs BCS Dream11 top picks, ZRG vs BCS Dream11 schedule and ZRG vs BCS Dream11 preview.

ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs BCS Dream11 schedule

Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 1.00 AM IST

ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs BCS Dream11 preview

Zaragoza have been in decent form this season, occupying the third spot on the Spanish Liga ACB table. They have won 16 games while losing out on seven occasions. In their previous game, Zaragoza narrowly defeated Lietkabelis 90-88. Burgos are placed 10th on the league table with 12 victories and 11 defeats. Burgos emerged victorious against Dinamo Sassari with a 95-80 scoreline.

ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ZRG vs BCS Dream11 team

Zaragoza: DJ Seeley, Dylan Ennis, Nicolas Brussino, Jason Thompson, Fran Vazquez, Rodrigo San Miguel, Nemanja Radovic, Renaldas Seibutis, Tryggvi Hlinason, Carlos Alocen, Jonathan Barreiro, Javier Justiz, Robin Benzing, Vit Krejci, Javier Garcia Sanchez, Aitor Etxeguren, J Cera, Jaime Pradila

Burgos: Earl Clark, Vitor Benite, Augusto Lima, Alex Barrera, Bruno Fitipaldo, Goran Huskic, Javi Vega, Miquel Salvo, Ferran Bassas, Thad McFadden, JP Tokoto, Kareem Queeley, Pablo Aguilar, Dragan Apic

ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs BCS Dream11 team

Point guard: Ferran Bassas

Shooting guard: Dylan Ennis, Thad McFadden

Small forward: Jonathan Barreiro, Pablo Aguilar

Power forward: Dragan Apic, Jaime Pradila

Centre: Nicolas Brussino

ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction: ZRG vs BCS Dream11 top picks (star players)

Zaragoza: Dylan Ennis, Nicolas Brussino

Burgos: Thad McFadden, Pablo Aguilar

ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction

Zaragoza are the favourites in the game.

Note: The ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ZRG vs BCS Dream11 team selection and ZRG vs BCS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Zaragoza Twitter handle

