ZRG Vs BCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Zaragoza will square off against Burgos in the regular season of Spanish Liga ACB. The game will be played on Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Friday according to IST). Here is the ZRG vs BCS Dream11 prediction, ZRG vs BCS Dream11 team news, ZRG vs BCS Dream11 top picks, ZRG vs BCS Dream11 schedule and ZRG vs BCS Dream11 preview.
Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis
Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Friday according to IST)
Time: 1.00 AM IST
Zaragoza have been in decent form this season, occupying the third spot on the Spanish Liga ACB table. They have won 16 games while losing out on seven occasions. In their previous game, Zaragoza narrowly defeated Lietkabelis 90-88. Burgos are placed 10th on the league table with 12 victories and 11 defeats. Burgos emerged victorious against Dinamo Sassari with a 95-80 scoreline.
Zaragoza: DJ Seeley, Dylan Ennis, Nicolas Brussino, Jason Thompson, Fran Vazquez, Rodrigo San Miguel, Nemanja Radovic, Renaldas Seibutis, Tryggvi Hlinason, Carlos Alocen, Jonathan Barreiro, Javier Justiz, Robin Benzing, Vit Krejci, Javier Garcia Sanchez, Aitor Etxeguren, J Cera, Jaime Pradila
Burgos: Earl Clark, Vitor Benite, Augusto Lima, Alex Barrera, Bruno Fitipaldo, Goran Huskic, Javi Vega, Miquel Salvo, Ferran Bassas, Thad McFadden, JP Tokoto, Kareem Queeley, Pablo Aguilar, Dragan Apic
Point guard: Ferran Bassas
Shooting guard: Dylan Ennis, Thad McFadden
Small forward: Jonathan Barreiro, Pablo Aguilar
Power forward: Dragan Apic, Jaime Pradila
Centre: Nicolas Brussino
Zaragoza: Dylan Ennis, Nicolas Brussino
Burgos: Thad McFadden, Pablo Aguilar
Zaragoza are the favourites in the game.
