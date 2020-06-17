Novak Djokovic Slammed Again For Attending Basketball Game With COVID-19 Positive Player

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently attended an exhibition basketball match which was conducted to honour former Serbian basketball player and current coach Dejan Milojevic. However, it was later revealed that one of the participating players in the contest tested positive for coronavirus. The player, Nikola Jankovic showed no signs of the disease prior to the match. Unfortunately, he came into contact with several people at the venue which Novak Djokovic appeared to have attended.

The Serbian tennis star has already been criticised by several fans for repeatedly violating the social distancing rules and the latest occurrence has further enraged fans of the star.

Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event: World No.1 violates social distancing rule

Apart from attending the basketball game in Belgrade, he also organised a Novak Djokovic Serbia Charity Event in the city on June 13 and 14. The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event was a two-day charity tennis tournament. However, on June 13, the players engaged in a football match before commencing tennis action. During their friendly football session, the players were routinely seen hugging each other for which they received much backlash from fans on social media.

Quite interestingly, Novak Djokovic himself expressed concerns over his participation in the US Open 2020. While speaking with RTS, he claimed that the restrictions in place for US Open 2020 are “extreme” and not sustainable due to the coronavirus pandemic. His stance earned him a lot of criticism from fellow tennis players with Women's World No.52 Danielle Collins even calling him out for “hypocrisy”.

Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic missed a spot in the final after sustaining a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Filip Krajinovic. On the other hand, Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem defeated Damir Dzumhur (2-0), Dusan Lajovic (2-1) and Grigor Dimitrov (2-0) in the group stages. In the final, Dominic Thiem pipped Krajinovic 4-3, 2-4, 4-2 to win the charity tournament.

Novak Djokovic dancing in night out with Dominic Thiem and others

After the conclusion of the Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event, the Serbian along with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Averev and Grigor Dimitrov decided to have a wild night out at a cabaret club in Belgrade. A video surfaced online in which Novak Djokovic along with the others danced and went topless on the stage. The Novak Djokovic dancing was followed by his singing as he replaced a racquet for a microphone during a duet with a piano man.

Novak Djokovic dancing video: Watch

Image credits: ATP Tour Twitter