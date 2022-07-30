Commonwealth Games 2022: Check India's Schedule On Day 3; Nikhat Zareen To Be In Action

The second day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw India achieving great results. Maharashtra's Sanket Sargar won the first medal for India in the Men's 55kg in weightlifting, a silver. Gururaja Poojary won the second medal for India, a bronze medal, in Men's 61kg weightlifting event. The Indian Mixed Badminton Team beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in their clash.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for the country in the Women's 49kg event. She also created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a combined weight of 201kg. Boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin beat his South African rival Azomele Dyeyi 5-0 in the Men's 57kg category to advance to the Round of 16. Saurav Ghosal won his men's singles match against Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel to advance to the Round of 16 in the squash event.

Meanwhile, Day 3 of the event will see some of the strongest Indian athletes taking part in various events. Boxer Nikhat Zareen is among the players who will be seen in action on Day 3.

CWG 2022: India's schedule on day 3

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3:07 pm)

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3:31 pm)

Gymnastics

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1:30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3:30 pm)

Boxing

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4:45 pm)

60-63.5kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5:15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12:15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1:00 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men)

India versus Ghana: 8:30 pm

Cycling

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2:32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4:20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9:02 pm)

Weightlifting

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2:00 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6:30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11:00 pm)

Squash

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6:00 pm onwards)

Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6:45 pm)

Table Tennis

Men's team quarterfinal: 2:00 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11:30 pm

Lawn Bowl

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10:30 pm)

Men's Pairs: India versus England (4:00 pm).