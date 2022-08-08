CWG 2022 Day 10 Results: Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold, Indian Women's Cricket Team Bags Silver

Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022 witnessed medals raining on Team India as the event drew toward its climax. On the 10th day of the Birmingham games, India won medals in Table tennis, boxing, and athletics event. There were medals for India in cricket, Badminton, and squash as well. Here are the highlights from Day 10 of the CWG 2022.

Highlights from Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022

Athletics

India achieved a historic one-two in the men's triple jump at Commonwealth Games 2022 with Eldhose Paul Abdulla Aboobacker winning the gold and silver medals. Praveen Chithravel meanwhile finished 4th in the same event. Sandeep Kumar and Annu Rani bagged bronze in men’s 10,000m race walk finals and women's javelin throw even respectively.

Boxing

Nitu Ghanghas won the gold medal in the Women’s 48kg category after beating Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the final. Amit Panghal defeated Kiaran Macdonald of England in the Men’s 51 kg category to win the Gold medal for the country. Nikhat Zareen captured the gold medal in the Women’s 50kg category after defeating Carly McNaul of Nothern Ireland in the final. Sagar Ahlawat had to settle for a silver medal in Men’s Over 92 KG Gold Medal Match.

Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand won the Bronze medal, while in the singles competition PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and men's doubles pair Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty advance to finals.

Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula missed the bronze medal by a whisker after losing to Yangzi Liu in the Women’s Singles event. The men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost the final to Drinkhall Paul/Pitchford Liam of England to settle for the silver medal. However, in the singles category, Sharath Kamal advanced to the final, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bowed out in the semi-final. The day ended with the mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula winning the gold medal.

Squash

The mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal/Ghosal Sourav won the bronze medal after beating the Australian pair of Lobban Donna/Pilley Cameron.

Cricket

The Indian women's cricket team lost the final to Australia by 9 runs and had to settle for a silver medal.

CWG 2022: India's medal tally

At the end of Day 10, India is currently in fifth place when it comes to the CWG 2022 medals tally, having won 55 in total. While India has won seven more total medals than fourth-placed New Zealand, the country is only a gold medal behind currently (NZ has 19 gold while IND has won 18).