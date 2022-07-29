Last Updated:

CWG 2022 Medal Tally: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally After Day 1

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal tally after Day 1. England have already won the first gold medal after Alex Yee won the men’s triathlon.

Vidit Dhawan
Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally

Image: Twitter@Birmingham2022


Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally after Day 1

Countries Gold Silver Bronze Total

Anguilla

 0 0 0 0

Antigua and Barbuda

 0 0 0 0

Australia

 0 0 1 1

Bahamas

 0 0 0 0

Bangladesh

 0 0 0 0

Barbados

 0 0 0

0

Belize

 0 0 0

0

Bermuda

 0 0 0

0

Botswana

 0 0 0

0

British Virgin Islands

 0 0 0

0

Brunei

 0 0 0

0

Cameroon

 0 0 0

0

Canada

 0 0 0

0

Cayman Islands

 0 0 0

0

Cook Islands

 0 0 0

0

Cyprus

 0 0 0

0

Dominica

 0 0 0

0

England

 1 0 0 1

Eswatini

 0 0 0

0

Falkland Islands

 0 0 0

0

Fiji

 0 0 0

0

Ghana

 0 0 0

0

Gibraltar

 0 0 0

0

Grenada

 0 0 0

0

Guernsey

 0 0 0

0

Guyana

 0 0 0

0

India

 0 0 0

0

Isle of Man

 0 0 0

0

Jamaica

 0 0 0

0

Jersey

 0 0 0

0

Kenya

 0 0 0

0

Kiribati

 0 0 0

0

Lesotho

 0 0 0

0

Malawi

 0 0 0

0

Malaysia

 0 0 0

0

Maldives

 0 0 0

0

Malta

 0 0 0

0

Mauritius

 0 0 0

0

Montserrat

 0 0 0

0

Mozambique

 0 0 0

0

Namibia

 0 0 0

0

Nauru

 0 0 0

0

New Zealand

 0 1 0

1

Nigeria

 0 0 0

0

Niue

 0 0 0

0

Norfolk Island

 0 0 0

0

Northern Ireland

 0 0 0

0

Pakistan

 0 0 0

0

Papua New Guinea

 0 0 0

0

Rwanda

 0 0 0

0

Saint Helena

 0 0 0

0

Saint Kitts and Nevis

 0 0 0

0

Saint Lucia

 0 0 0

0

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

 0 0 0

0

Samoa

 0 0 0

0

Scotland

 0 0 0

0

Seychelles

 0 0 0

0

Sierra Leone

 0 0 0

0

Singapore

 0 0 0

0

Solomon Islands

 0 0 0

0

South Africa

 0 0 0

0

Sri Lanka

 0 0 0

0

Tanzania

 0 0 0

0

The Gambia

 0 0 0

0

Tonga

 0 0 0

0

Trinidad and Tobago

 0 0 0

0

Turks and Caicos Islands

 0 0 0

0

Tuvalu

 0 0 0

0

Uganda

 0 0 0

0

Vanuatu

 0 0 0

0

Wales

 0 0 0

0

Zambia

 0 0 0

0

 

