CWG 2022 Medal Tally: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally After Day 1

Image: Twitter@Birmingham2022
|Countries
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|
Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Australia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Belize
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Bermuda
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Canada
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
England
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
Eswatini
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
India
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Maldives
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Malta
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Mauritius
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
New Zealand
|0
|1
|0
|
1
|
Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Niue
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Wales
|0
|0
|0
|
0
|
Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|
0
🏴Top of the table 😉#B2022 pic.twitter.com/aK1ftka2MG— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022