CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Reveals 'got Emotional When National Anthem Played' Post Gold Win

Moments after winning the first gold for India in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Mirabai Chanu revealed how she was 'extremely touched'. Speaking to the media, Chanu said that she got emotional when after her win, the national anthem played, and everyone was singing it at the top of their voice.

Chanu won gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting category, making it India's first gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In the snatch event, she led with a lift of 88 kgs. In the clean and jerk, she lifted 109 kg in her first attempt and then lifted 113 kg in the second attempt. The third attempt was a foul, finishing with a total lift of 201kg.

"Commonwealth are the first games I am playing after Tokyo Olympics. I won a gold for the country, I am elated. I'd never done 88kg & I did it this time, even touched upon 90kg. I am happy about it," she further said. Notably, Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa lifted 172 kg and Canada's Hannah Kaminski lifted 171 kg to take home the silver and the bronze, respectively.

PM Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulate Chanu

After defending weightlifting champion Chanu clinched India's first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted how Chanu has made India proud once again and rightly said that every Indian is delighted with her winning gold and setting a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. "Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," the Indian Prime Minister wrote.

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur joined PM Modi in congratulating Chanu. On Twitter, Thakur highlighted how the 'much-awaited' gold was brought in for India by Chanu, and added how it was done by 'creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift.' "You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in CWG 2022," he wrote.

Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift.



You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/scq2zYZMHm — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Image: ANI