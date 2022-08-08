Last Updated:

CWG 2022: President Murmu, Amit Shah & Others Congratulate Lakshya Sen For Gold Medal Win

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the CWG men's singles.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen

Image: @SAI/Twitter


President Dropaudi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and others took to social media to congratulate Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the country's second badminton gold medal of the day. Despite losing the first game against Malaysia's Ng Tze Young by a nail-biting scoreline of 19-21, Sen fought back brilliantly to win the next two games by scorelines of 21-9 and 21-16.

President Murmu & others congratulate Sen

Lakshya Sen wins CWG 2022 gold medal

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16. He took on the Malaysian challenge head-on and toiled his way towards the ultimate prize.

Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong was not the one to give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points. Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong secured the first game after outclassing the Indian by 19-21.

The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard for his points and made things 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to an 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.

The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen was better this time. Halfway through the game, he had an 11-7 lead, which widened to 15-11. Sen eventually swung his racket to a win by 21-16 in the third game, which helped him seal the match and clinch the gold.

(With inputs from ANI)

