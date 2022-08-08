CWG 2022: President Murmu, Amit Shah & Others Congratulate Lakshya Sen For Gold Medal Win

President Dropaudi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and others took to social media to congratulate Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the country's second badminton gold medal of the day. Despite losing the first game against Malaysia's Ng Tze Young by a nail-biting scoreline of 19-21, Sen fought back brilliantly to win the next two games by scorelines of 21-9 and 21-16.

President Murmu & others congratulate Sen

The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 8, 2022

What a scintillating comeback by @lakshya_sen.



Your energy and commitment have brought glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations for a well-deserved Gold 🥇.



My best wishes for your bright future. pic.twitter.com/uxxdE6oDhl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 8, 2022

SEN - SATIONAL !!! 🥇 GOLD



Lakshya Sen you are a fighter embodying and displaying the spirit of young India 🇮🇳!



You came back and clinched this victory like a determined champ!



Our heartbeats were racing !

You’re such a delight to watch!

Well done & congratulations! pic.twitter.com/fFtzejqq25 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 8, 2022

What a SENsational Gold medal for @lakshya_sen in his very first CWG and first major international multi sport event for 🇮🇳. He had a shoulder injury 1 month before the CWG & worked so hard to come back. So happy and proud of this young boy. 🏸🥇 pic.twitter.com/2sAaLTIBkF — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 8, 2022

The whole nation is extremely proud of @lakshya_sen for winning the Gold Medal at #CommonwealthGames !!



Congratulations Lakshya for making India proud once again 🇮🇳#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/SCO4Lx7svv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2022

What a fighter! Just refused to give up until he won. Which he did. Through sheer will. Congratulations @lakshya_sen 🏅 🇮🇳 👊🏽 #CWG22india pic.twitter.com/ORL4i5MF67 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2022

A player of sheer hardwork and brilliance, that is @lakshya_sen who has been bringing glories to the nation from such a young age. Congratulations for your first gold medal champion!🙌🏻🇮🇳 Wishing you all the luck for your future endeavours .#CWG2022 #Cheer4India — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 8, 2022

Lakshya Sen wins CWG 2022 gold medal

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16. He took on the Malaysian challenge head-on and toiled his way towards the ultimate prize.

Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong was not the one to give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points. Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong secured the first game after outclassing the Indian by 19-21.

The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard for his points and made things 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to an 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.

The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen was better this time. Halfway through the game, he had an 11-7 lead, which widened to 15-11. Sen eventually swung his racket to a win by 21-16 in the third game, which helped him seal the match and clinch the gold.

(With inputs from ANI)