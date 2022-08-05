CWG 2022: Wrestler Sakshi Malik Wins Her First Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

Wrestler Sakshi Malik has provided India with another medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Malik won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 62kg event after defeating to Canada's Ana Godinez by fall. This is India's third medal in wrestling at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia have already won two medals in wrestling for the country.

Malik stormed into the final of the Women's Freestyle 62kg Final after defeating Berthe Emilienne of Cameroon 10-0 in the semifinal earlier in the day. She beat England's Kelsey Barnes 10-0 in the quarterfinal match.

Sakshi Malik wins her first CWG gold medal

This is Sakshi's first Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had earlier won a silver and a bronze medal for India at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In 2016, Sakshi became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the 58kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 29-year-old has also won four medals at the Asian Championships and two medals at Commonwealth Championships.

India's medal tally at CWG 2022

As far as India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 23 medals have been won so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline. India have won a total of seven gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze medals. India are currently at the seventh position on the overall medals tally table with Australia and England leading the pack.

