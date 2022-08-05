Last Updated:

CWG 2022: Wrestler Sakshi Malik Wins Her First Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

CWG 2022: Sakshi Malik stormed into the final of the Women's Freestyle 62kg Final after defeating Berthe Emilienne of Cameroon 10-0 in the semifinal.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
CWG 2022, Sakshi Malik, Commonwealth Games, Sakshi Malik CWG, CWG medal tally, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham Games, India medal tally

Image: PTI


Wrestler Sakshi Malik has provided India with another medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Malik won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 62kg event after defeating to Canada's Ana Godinez by fall. This is India's third medal in wrestling at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia have already won two medals in wrestling for the country. 

Malik stormed into the final of the Women's Freestyle 62kg Final after defeating Berthe Emilienne of Cameroon 10-0 in the semifinal earlier in the day. She beat England's Kelsey Barnes 10-0 in the quarterfinal match.  

Sakshi Malik wins her first CWG gold medal

This is Sakshi's first Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had earlier won a silver and a bronze medal for India at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In 2016, Sakshi became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the 58kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 29-year-old has also won four medals at the Asian Championships and two medals at Commonwealth Championships.

READ | CWG 2022 live updates, Day 8: Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to win gold

India's medal tally at CWG 2022

As far as India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 23 medals have been won so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline. India have won a total of seven gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze medals. India are currently at the seventh position on the overall medals tally table with Australia and England leading the pack. 

READ | Hockey: Great chance for India men to return to CWG podium, start favourites against SA in semis

Image: PTI
 

READ | CWG 2022: Indian men's 4x400m relay team qualifies for final, Jyothi exits in 100m hurdles
READ | CWG 2022: Anshu Malik wins silver in women's 57 kg wrestling, India's tally now at 21
READ | CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia wins India's first gold medal in wrestling at Commonwealth Games
COMMENT