CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 10: Kerala Duo Wins Gold & Silver In Triple Jump, India Ranks 5th

CWG 2022, Day 10 live updates: India capped off one of its best CWG campaigns on Day 10, having added 55 medals overall. The women's hockey team won their 1st medal in 16 years, while about three gold came by virtue of incredible boxing performances. The women's cricket team bagged silver, while it was raining medals for India in table tennis with silver & gold respectively.

01:46 IST, August 8th 2022
Boxing: Sagar ends successful day for India with silver medal

Sagar ended a successful day for India by winning a silver medal before going down to English pugilist by split verdict in Final (+92kg)

01:21 IST, August 8th 2022
Athletics: India finishes 7th in men's 4x400m relay final

The Indian quartet of Anas Yahiya, Md. Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi & Amoj Jacob clocks 3:05.51 to finish a lowly 7th in the final.

01:11 IST, August 8th 2022
Bronze!

The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand wins CWG 2022 women's doubles bronze after beating Australia. 

00:55 IST, August 8th 2022
Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal Achanta & Sreeja Akula win gold

Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta and his junior partner Sreeja Akula defeated the Singapore pairing of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne to win the mixed doubles gold medal.

00:50 IST, August 8th 2022
Cricket: India win silver after defeat to Australia in gold medal match

The Indian women's team won the silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a nail-biting defeat to Australia, who completed a historic trilogy (50 over ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and now a CWG gold).

00:29 IST, August 8th 2022
Cricket: India need 17 runs from last 2 overs

The Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal match is featuring an exhilarating clash as the Indian women's team requires 17 runs to win from the last two overs, with four wickets remaining.

23:56 IST, August 7th 2022
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth leads 1-0 in bronze medal match

After suffering a disappointing defeat in his men's singles semi-final match, Kidambi Srikanth is producing an outstanding performance in the bronze medal match as he leads 1-0 against Jia Heng Teh.

23:39 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Gnanasekaran bows out of semis; will play bronze medal match

Gnanasekaran put up a spirited performance against England's Liam Pitchford but came up short in the men's singles semi-final. However, Gnanasekaran will still have a chance to achieve his dream of winning a medal in the singles event as he will compete in the bronze medal match.

23:28 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Gnanasekaran's hopes of making it to final seems to be fading away

With Gunanasekaran trailing 3-1 against Pitchford now, his hopes of making it to the men's singles semi-final seems to be fading away.

23:11 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Gnanasekaran levels match at 1-1

In the second men's singles semi-final, Gnanasekaran has levelled the match against Pitchford at 1-1.

23:00 IST, August 7th 2022
India win 50th medal as Pallikal & Ghosal win bronze

India have just won their 50th medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal won the bronze in the mixed doubles event in squash.

23:00 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Gnanasekaran set to face Pitchford next

Gnanasekaran is set to be in action next against Pitchford to determine who would face Sharath Kamal Achanta in the men's singles gold medal match.

22:52 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Kamal beats Drinkhall 4-2; will play gold medal match

Veteran Sharath Achanta Kamal was on fire against Drinkhall as he beat him 4-2 in the men's singles semi-final to qualify for the gold medal match.

22:39 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Drinkhall hangs on in men's singles semis against Kamal

The men's singles semi-final is producing an exhilarating contest, as just when it seemed that Kamal may run away with the match, Drinkhall has reduced the deficit to 3-2. Kamal continues to be a game away from potentially competing in a gold medal match.

22:32 IST, August 7th 2022
Cricket: Tahila McGrath playing gold medal match despite positive COVID test

Australian all-rounder Tahila McGrath has been permitted to play the gold medal match against India despite testing positive for COVID and experiencing mild symptoms. 

 

22:19 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Drinkhall reduces deficit to 2-1

After losing the opening two games in the men's singles semi-final against Achanta Sharath Kamal, England's Drinkhall has reduced the deficit to 2-1.

22:11 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal 2 games away from gold medal match

After bagging a silver medal earlier in the day in the men's doubles, Achanta Sharath Kamal is buzzing with confidence and has taken a 2-0 lead in the singles semi-final contest against Drinkhall.

22:06 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal leads 1-0

Achanta Sharath Kamal has begun his men's singles semi-final on an outstanding note as he has taken a 1-0 lead and is 8-5 up in the second game as things stand.

22:01 IST, August 7th 2022
Cricket: Australia at 43/1 after powerplay

After the first six overs, the Australian women's team has scored 43 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the all-important gold medal match. Alyssa Healy is the only batter that is dismissed by in-form Renuka Singh. Captain Meg Lanning is currently batting on 14 runs from 12 deliveries and is supported by Beth Mooney at the other end. Mooney has scored 16 runs off 12 balls.

21:47 IST, August 7th 2022
Cricket: Australia lose Alyssa Healy to Renuka Singh

Australia lose wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy early to Renuka Singh.

21:16 IST, August 7th 2022
Cricket: Australia wins toss and chooses to bat against India

Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first in the all-important gold medal match.

21:16 IST, August 7th 2022
Weightlifting: Silver medallist Sanket Sargar undergoes successful elbow surgery

Following Sanket Sargar's successful elbow surgery, gold medallist Mirabai Chanu thanked the government and the weightlifting federation for their support. 

21:03 IST, August 7th 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Cricket: India to take on Australia in gold medal amtch

The India vs Australia cricket gold medal match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST.

20:18 IST, August 7th 2022
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India moves up to fourth in medals tally

With Nikhat Zareen's gold in boxing, India have moved up to fourth place in the CWG 2022 medals tally, one place ahead of New Zealand.

 

19:51 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Achanta & Gnanasekaran win silver

The Indian men's doubles duo of Sharath Achanta Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan demonstrate a spirited effort in the gold medal match, but their best efforts were not enough to win the all-important match against the English pairing of Pitchford and Drinkhall, who were utterly dominant.

19:42 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Achanta & Gnanasekaran level match at 2-2; game away from gold medal

Veteran Sharath Achanta Kamal and his partner Gnanasekaran Sathiyan fought back brilliantly to level the match at 2-2 and put them a game away from the gold medal.

19:35 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Achanta & Gnanasekaran trail 2-1

After taking an early 1-0 lead against the English duo of Drinkhall and Pitchford, the Indian pair of Achanta and Gnanasekaran lost two consecutive games and now trail 2-1 in the all-important gold medal men's doubles table tennis clash.

19:15 IST, August 7th 2022
Table Tennis: Achanta & Gnanasekaran lead 1-0

In the men's doubles gold medal match, the pair of Achanta and Gnanasekaran lead 1-0 against the English duo of Drinkhall and Pitchford.

19:11 IST, August 7th 2022
Boxing: Nikhat Zareen wins gold medal

World champion Nikhat Zareen wins the gold medal in the boxing clash by a unanimous decision.

19:07 IST, August 7th 2022
Boxing: Nikhat Zareen takes a 2-0 lead

Nikhat Zareen takes a 2-0 lead in the all-important boxing gold medal match.

