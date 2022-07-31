CWG Medal Tally India: Here's India's Position On Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally

India won its fifth gold medal on Tuesday as the Indian men's table tennis team beat Singapore 3-1 in the final to emerge victorious. Vikas Thakur also added to India's medal tally as he won the silver medal in men's 96kg weightlifting. Earlier, India bagged its fourth gold medal as Indian women's Fours team clinched a historic victory over South Africa in Lawn Bowls on Tuesday. Weightlifting continued to swell India's medal tally in Birmingham as Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal on Monday. Harjinder was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category. The Indian totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).

Judokas Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav signed off with a silver and a bronze medal in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, in what was a productive Day 4 for the Indian contingent. Here's a look at India's medal tally on Day 5.

Commonwealth Games 2022: A look at India's medal tally on Day 5

In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in the sixth position on the medals tally after winning its 13th medal on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The women's fours lawn bowls team opened India's account with a historic gold, followed by a successful title defence by the men's table tennis team, then two silver later through Vikas Thakur from weightlifting and mixed badminton team, hence adding 12th medal to India's tally.

Players Event Medal Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Men's 67kg Weightlifting Gold Achinta Sheuli Men's 73 kg Weightlifting Gold Bindyarani Devi Women's 55 kg Weightlifting Silver Sanket Sargar Men's 55 kg Weightlifting Silver Gururaja Poojary Men's 61 kg Weightlifting Bronze Shushila Likmabam Women's 48kg Judo Silver Vijay Kumar Yadav Men's 60kg Judo Bronze Harjinder Kaur Women's 71kg Weightlifting Bronze India women's Fours Team Lawn Bowls Gold Vikas Thakur Men's 96kg weighlifting Silver India men's TT team Table Tennis Gold India mixed team Badminton Silver

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Tally Weightlifting 3 3 2 8 Judo 0 1 1 2 Lawn Bowls 1 0 0 1 Table Tennis 1 0 0 1 Badminton 0 1 0 1

The country is looking better than the tally it achieved back in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. India finished the campaign with 66 medals in total including 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze. About 215 athletes from India are taking part in 15 different sports events like Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Boxing, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting and also Cricket which is making its debut at the Games. Cricket will be a women’s only event in the T20 format.

India's position on Commonwealth Games medal table 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medals tally

Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 71 medals which include 31 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. England is in the second place with 54 medals including 21 Gold while New Zealand is third with 24 medals.