CWG Medal Tally India: Here's India's Position On Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally

India won its fifth gold medal on Tuesday as the Indian men's table tennis team beat Singapore 3-1 in the final to emerge victorious. Vikas Thakur also added to India's medal tally as he won the silver medal in men's 96kg weightlifting. Earlier, India bagged its fourth gold medal as Indian women's Fours team clinched a historic victory over South Africa in Lawn Bowls on Tuesday. Weightlifting continued to swell India's medal tally in Birmingham as Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal on Monday. Harjinder was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category. The Indian totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).
Judokas Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav signed off with a silver and a bronze medal in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, in what was a productive Day 4 for the Indian contingent. Here's a look at India's medal tally on Day 5.
In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in the sixth position on the medals tally after winning its 13th medal on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The women's fours lawn bowls team opened India's account with a historic gold, followed by a successful title defence by the men's table tennis team, then two silver later through Vikas Thakur from weightlifting and mixed badminton team, hence adding 12th medal to India's tally.
|Players
|Event
|Medal
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women's 49kg Weightlifting
|Gold
|
Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men's 67kg Weightlifting
|Gold
|
Achinta Sheuli
|Men's 73 kg Weightlifting
|Gold
|
Bindyarani Devi
|Women's 55 kg Weightlifting
|Silver
|
Sanket Sargar
|Men's 55 kg Weightlifting
|Silver
|
Gururaja Poojary
|Men's 61 kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Shushila Likmabam
|Women's 48kg Judo
|Silver
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Men's 60kg Judo
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's 71kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|India women's Fours Team
|Lawn Bowls
|Gold
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's 96kg weighlifting
|Silver
|India men's TT team
|Table Tennis
|Gold
|India mixed team
|Badminton
|Silver
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Tally
|Weightlifting
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Judo
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Lawn Bowls
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Table Tennis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
The country is looking better than the tally it achieved back in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. India finished the campaign with 66 medals in total including 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze. About 215 athletes from India are taking part in 15 different sports events like Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Boxing, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting and also Cricket which is making its debut at the Games. Cricket will be a women’s only event in the T20 format.
Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 71 medals which include 31 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. England is in the second place with 54 medals including 21 Gold while New Zealand is third with 24 medals.