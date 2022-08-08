'He Is India's Pride': PM Modi Hails Shuttler Lakshya Sen For Gold Medal Win At CWG 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said he is "India's pride".

Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong's giant-killing run in the men's singles badminton competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

"Elated by the accomplishment of @lakshya_sen. Congratulations on winning the Gold medal in Badminton. He's played excellently through the CWG and showed outstanding resilience during the Finals," Modi said in a tweet.

"He is India's pride. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he said.