Last Updated:

'He Is India's Pride': PM Modi Hails Shuttler Lakshya Sen For Gold Medal Win At CWG 2022

CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong's giant-killing run in the men's singles badminton competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi speaks highly of Lakshya Sen

Image: AP/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said he is "India's pride".

Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong's giant-killing run in the men's singles badminton competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

"Elated by the accomplishment of @lakshya_sen. Congratulations on winning the Gold medal in Badminton. He's played excellently through the CWG and showed outstanding resilience during the Finals," Modi said in a tweet.

READ | CWG 2022: India's flagbearers at closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games announced

"He is India's pride. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he said. 

READ | CWG 2022, Last Day Live updates: Sharath Kamal bags TT gold, Hockey Team takes silver

 

READ | CWG 2022: 20-year-old Lakshya Sen wins gold medal in badminton men's singles
READ | CWG 2022: Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy win India's third badminton gold on Day 11
READ | Sharath Kamal wins 3rd gold medal at CWG 2022, caps off magnificent Birmingham outing

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT