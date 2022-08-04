It was yet another splendid performance from Indian athletes on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with history being scripted across athletics and squash events. The judo team and weightlifters continued to impress by bagging two more medals at CWG 2022. Speaking of athletics, Tejaswin Shankar created history by winning India's first-ever medal in the high jump during Commonwealth Games 2022.

In Judo, Tulika Maan bagged the silver medal in the women’s 78 Kg category making it three medals for the contingent at Birmingham Games. Saurav Ghosal performed brilliantly against England’s James Willstrop to not only beat him 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 but also secure India's first bronze in squash singles. In weightlifting Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh clinched bronze each in men’s 109kg and 109+ kg events.

In other events of the Birmingham Games, India was also assured of medals in boxing after Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) entered the semifinals events of their respective categories. In hockey India women’s team edged out Canada 3-2 to secure a semifinal berth, while the men’s team crushed Canada 8-0 in the group stage tie. In cricket, the Indian women crushed Barbados by 100-runs to seal a place in the semi-final. Let's take a look at India's medal tally after Day 6.

Commonwealth Games India medal tally after Day 6

Despite winning 4 medals on Day 6 India slipped down the medals tally by one place and is now placed 7th on the medals table. The India CWG medal tally stands at five gold, six silver and five bronze medals to take the tally to 18 medals so far. Here's the list of Indian athletes who have won medals at the Birmingham Games.

CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India

Men's High Jump - Tejaswin Shankar - Bronze Medal

Badminton Mixed Team - Silver Medal

Men's Table Tennis Team - Gold Medal

Weightlifting

Women’s 49 kg - Mirabai Chanu-Gold Medal

Men’s 67 kg - Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold Medal

Men's 73 kg - Anchita Sheuli - Gold Medal

Men's 55 kg - Sanket Sargar - Silver Medal

Women's 55 kg - Bindyarani Devi - Silver Medal

Men's 61 kg - Gururaja Poojary - Bronze Medal

Women's 71 kg - Harjinder Kaur - Bronze Medal

Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - Silver Medal

Men's 109 kg - Lovepreet Singh - Bronze Medal

Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh - Bronze Medal

Judo

Women's 48 kg - Shushila Devi Likmabam - Silver Medal

Men's 60 kg - Vijay Kumar Yadav - Bronze Medal

Women's +78 kg -Tulika Maan - Silver Medal

India's Lawn Bowls women's Team

Women's Fours Team - Gold Medal

Squash Men's Singles

Saurav Ghosal- Bronze Medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medals tally

Australia continues to lead the CWG medals table with a total of 111 medals which include 42 gold, 34 silver and 35 bronze. Host England continues to be in second place with 93 medals including 35 Gold, 34 silver and 24 bronze medals. New Zealand is in the third position on the medals table with 30 medals consisting of 14 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals. Canada takes the fourth spot with 48 medals which include 12 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze medals. South Africa completes the top five spots with 18 medals which consist of 6 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.