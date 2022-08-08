India's Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games: List Of All Medal Winners For India At CWG 2022

The last three days of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was medals galore for India, which saw the contingent walk away with several gold medals across various events. While day 9 began with the Indian wrestling contigent winning six medals, day 10 saw Indian women's hockey team winning the bronze before three boxers won gold. Soon after, India also clinched a historic gold and a silver in the triple jump, among several other medals.

Meanwhile, the day ended with India winning a silver medal in cricket and a gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event. India continued their surge in the medals tally on the last day of the games as PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal, team of Satwikraj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen clinched gold medals in badminton and TT. India's campaign at CWG 2022 concluded with Indian men's hockey team winning the silver medal. Following a successful Day 9, Day 10 and Day 11 at CWG 2022, here is a look at India's medal tally and their position.

CWG 2022 medals tally: India in fourth

India have finished on fourth position when it comes to the CWG 2022 medals tally, having won 61 in total. India upstaged New Zealand in the medals tally on Day 11 with several gold medals coming in the last 3 days. (NZ have 19 gold while IND have won 22).

With 12 medals, including six gold, wrestling has been India's most successful discipline at CWG 2022. Weightlifting has been a close second with 10 Indians winning medals (three gold), while boxing and table tennis is in joint-third place with seven winning medals. Below is a list of all the Indian athletes who have won a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India

Wrestling

Women's 57kg freestyle: Anshu Malik (silver) Men's 65kg freestyle: Bajrang Punia (gold) Women's 62kg freestyle: Sakshi Malik (gold) Men’s 86kg freestyle: Deepak Punia (gold) Women’s 68kg freestyle: Divya Kakran (bronze) Men’s 125kg freestyle: Mohit Grewal (bronze) Women's 50kg freestyle: Pooja Gehlot (bronze) Men's 57kg freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (gold) Women's 53kg freestyle: Vinesh Phogat (gold) Men's 74kg freestyle: Naveen (gold) Women’s 76kg freestyle: Pooja Sihag (gold) Men's 97kg freestyle: Deepak Nehra bronze)

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (gold) Women’s 55kg: Bindyarani Devi (silver) Men’s 55kg: Sanket Sargar (silver) Men’s 61kg: Gururaja Poojary (bronze) Men’s 73kg: Achinta Sheuli (gold) Men’s 67kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold) Women’s 71kg: Harjinder Kaur (bronze) Men’s 96kg: Vikas Thakur (silver) Men's 109kg: Lovepreet Singh Men's 109+kg: Gurpreet Singh

Boxing

Men’s 92+kg super heavyweight: Sagar Ahlawat (silver) Women's 50kg light flyweight: Nikhat Zareen (gold) Men's 51kg flyweight: Amit Panghal (gold) Women's 48kg minimumweight: Nitu Ghangas (bronze) Men's 67kg welterweight: Rohit Tokas (bronze) Men's 57kg featherweight: Mohammad Hussamuddin (bronze) Women's 60kg lightweight: Jaismine Lamboria (bronze)

Table Tennis

Men's Table Tennis team: Gold Men's Doubles: Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan (silver) Mixed Doubles: Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula (gold) Para Women's Singles: Bhavina Patel (gold) Para Women's Singles: Sonalben Manubhai Patel (bronze) Men's Singles: G Sathiyan (bronze) Men's Singles: Sharath Kamal (bronze)

Judo

Women’s 48kg: Shushila Likmabam (silver) Men’s 60kg: Vijay Kumar Yadav (bronze) Women's 78kg: Tulika Maan (silver)

Badminton

Mixed Team: Silver Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth (bronze) Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (bronze) Women's singles: PV Sindhu (Gold) Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen (Gold) Men's Doubles: Satwikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Gold)

Lawn Bowls

Women's Lawn Bowls team: Gold Men's Lawn Bowls team: Silver

Men's Triple Jump

Eldhose Paul: Gold Abdulla Aboobacker: Silver

10000m race walk

Men's: Sandeep Kumar (bronze) Women's Priyanka Goswami (silver)

Squash

Men's Singles: Saurav Ghosal (bronze) Mixed Doubles: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (bronze)

Para Powerlifting

Men's heavyweight: Sudhir (gold)

Long Jump

Murali Sreeshankar: Silver

Hockey

Women's team: Bronze Men's team: Silver

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Avinash Sable (silver)

Cricket

Women's team: Silver

High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze

Women's Javelin Throw