Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on the Women's Hockey Team for winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Indian side defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout to finish third on the podium. PM Modi turned to his official Twitter handle to laud the women's team and said that every Indian is proud of their accomplishment.

"India has a very special relation with Hockey. Thus, it is certain that every Indian is proud of our exceptional women's Hockey team for winning a Bronze medal. This is the first time in many years that the women's team is on the CWG podium. Proud of the team! #Cheer4India," PM Modi tweeted.

The Women's team started its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a dominating victory over Ghana, whom the side defeated 5-0. India then went on to win their second group stage match against Wales by 3-1. India lost 3-1 to England in their third group stage game on August 2 before defeating Canada 3-2 in their fourth and final pool match to qualify for the semi-final. India lost to Australia on penalties in the semifinal, which knocked them out of the gold medal race.

India at CWG 2022

India are currently ranked fifth in the overall medals tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 46 medals. The Indian CWG contingent has won 16 gold, 12 silver, and 18 bronze medals so far. The highest number of medals for India has come in the weightlifting and wrestling discipline.

Image: PIB/Twitter/@narendramodi