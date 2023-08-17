'100%, he should be in team': Sanjay Bangar bats for India star's inclusion in 2024 T20 WC

India's recent performance in the T20I series against West Indies has called for massive changes in the setup. The Men in Blue were expected to blow away the Windies' side who have had their fair share of problems in recent years. The pair of Rahul Dravid and Hardik Pandya faced a lot of criticism after their latest loss but it did bring in front some burning questions.

3 things you need to know

India recently lost the five-match T20I series against West Indies

India had to digest a bitter 10-wicket defeat against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland

India's performance in the T20I format will raise questions

Irrespective of the format, India's selection policy has been questioned several times. The management hasn't conveyed anything clearly but the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not being considered for the shortest format of international cricket as the selectors are investing their resources in young talents.

The emergence of Tilak Varma has coincided with the rise of Shubman Gill who is set to be handed the baton as it stands. But India's recent performances exposed a number of shortcomings and if the Indian team failed to sort out these, then there would be major embarrassment waiting for them on the wings.

(Virat Kohli during a practice session. Image: AP)

Virat Kohli's selection in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup will be up for debate but Sanjay Bangar has openly batted for the 34-year-old's inclusion in the squad. Virat's performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup hit the right chord as he registered close to 300 runs including a delightful knock of 82 against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Sanjay Bangar batted for Virat Kohli's inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangar was asked about Virat Kohli's chances of making it to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the former RCB coach answered, "Hundred percent, he should be there in the T20 team. What he did in the previous T20 World Cup and in those close matches, I don't see the reason why he can't be seen playing T20 cricket and next year's T20 World Cup."

"You know that in big situations where emotions run high, one small mistake could cost you dear. You need big players who have gone through those situations. At that point, it doesn't really matter what your strike rate is, or what you have done in the IPL, in big games you require big match players. He (Kohli) showed such spirit in the India-Pakistan game," Bangar said on Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

Indian will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting from 18th August.