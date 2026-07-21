Cricket News

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Abishek Porel Arrest Ordered by Calcutta High Court in Rape Case
SportFit
G Kamalini Makes Her Debut, Sneh Rana Also Returns For India Women
SportFit
Bangladesh Coach Phil Simmons Issues Stark Warning To India
SportFit
Yuvraj Singh Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Illegal Betting Case
SportFit
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Live Streaming
SportFit
Arun Dhumal Indicates No BCCI Election To Be Held
SportFit
Team India's Asia Cup Title Defence Gets Backing
SportFit
Suryakumar Yadav Reveals What Makes Abhishek Sharma Stand Out
SportFit
Team India Faces Backlash For Snubbing Arshdeep Singh
SportFit
SuryaKumar Yadav Exudes Confidence Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener
SportFit
Arshdeep Singh Sneak Peeks At UAE Batters During Practice Session
SportFit
Pat Cummins Chalks Out Injury Recovery Plan Ahead Of Ashes 2025-26
SportFit
Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum Departs IPL Franchise: Reports
SportFit
Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Player In Sa20, Fetches 8.3 Crorer
SportFit
Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Slams Gruelling Asia Cup 2025 Schedule
SportFit
Video Shows Suryakumar Yadav Shaking Hands With Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi
SportFit
Why Nepal Cricket Team Isn't Featuring In Asia Cup 2025?
SportFit
Asia Cup 2025: Morne Morkel Gives Away Subtle Kuldeep Yadav Message
SportFit
Change Expected In IND's XI, RCB Star To Play Role Of Specialist: Report
SportFit
Amid IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Controversy, BCCI Makes Its Stance Clear
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