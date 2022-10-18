The 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion John Cena took to his official social media handle on October 17 and posted an image of New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips without providing any reason for the same. Following Cena's post, several fans speculated why the WWE legend put up the same on his social media handle.

Why did John Cena put up an image of Phillips?

John Cena, who is known to put up images of various people without any 'explanation,' once again took to his Instagram handle and put up a photo of New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips and provided no caption for the same. Following the WWE legend's post, several fans speculated why Cena did so as seen in the comments below.

While several fans were baffled about why Cena put up Phillip's image, some others were able to figure out the reason. As seen in the video posted by New Zealand’s television network, Spark Sport, below, Phillips came out to bat against Pakistan with Cena's iconic music playing in the background.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in tri-series final

As for the tri-series final match, Mohammad Nawaz struck an unbeaten 38 from 22 balls to lift Pakistan to a five-wicket win over New Zealand with three balls remaining in the final of the New Zealand T20 Tri-Series. After his 45 from 20 balls in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh a day earlier, Nawaz established himself as a key member of the Pakistan middle order heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The final see-sawed through both innings: New Zealand was on target for a more substantial score before faltering against Pakistan’s late bowling and finishing with 163-7. Pakistan made a solid start, then also wavered at times before Nawaz provided the final impetus for the win. He found a dependable partner in Iftikhar Ahmed, who made 25 runs from 14 balls in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 36 runs.

Following the defeat to Pakistan, the Blackcaps will hope to regroup as soon as possible before they begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 22 against Australia.

