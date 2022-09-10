'17 Tons In Only 145 Games': Kohli, Maxwell Lead Tributes As Aaron Finch Retires From ODIs

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has said that he will retire from One-Day Internationals after the conclusion of the ongoing bilateral series against New Zealand. He will lead the team for one last time in 50-over cricket during the third ODI against the Kiwis on Sunday. Finch, however, will continue to remain Australia's captain in the T20 format until at least the upcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to be held down under.

"A true champion of the white-ball game. Aaron Finch will retire from one-day cricket after tomorrow’s third and final Dettol ODI vs New Zealand, with focus shifting to leading Australia at the #T20WorldCup," Cricket Australia posted on Saturday.

Finch's decision to retire from ODI cricket has come after a series of poor performances in the format. Finch has played 13 ODI matches in 2022 and has scored 169 runs at an average of just 13.00, including one half-century. Finch had taken over as Australia's white-ball captain in 2018 after the sandpaper scandal forced Cricket Australia to sack Steven Smith as captain in all formats.

Kohli, Maxwell wish Finch

Meanwhile, several of Finch's teammates and players from around the world have wished the 35-year-old all the best in his future endeavors. Among those who wished Finch is former India captain Virat Kohli. Glenn Maxwell and David Warner also wished Finch on his incredible journey as Australia's ODI captain. "Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," Kohli wrote in the comment section of the post shared by Finch to announce his retirement.

Finch's ODI career

Finch has played a total of 145 ODI matches for Australia since his debut in 2013. He has scored 5401 runs at an average of 39.13 and with a strike rate of 87.83. Finch has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries in the format. Finch has scored the most number of runs in the format against India. He has 1460 runs in 32 matches against the Men in Blue, including four centuries and nine half-centuries. Finch was the captain of the Australia team that won the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Image: AP/ICC/Twitter

