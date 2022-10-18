The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials met on Tuesday for the national cricket governing body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. BCCI declared 1983 World Cup-winning player Roger Binny as the new president of the board, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly. On the other hand, Jay Shah has been re-appointed as the secretary of BCCI.

Roger Binny named 36th president of the BCCI

Prior to the AGM, reports revealed that 1983-World Cup-winning India cricketer Roger Binny was the lone candidate to file nomination for the presidential role in BCCI. This comes after the Supreme Court of India approved BCCI’s plea to amend its constitution. Under the new constitution, BCCI and other state cricket officials in India were allowed not to serve the mandatory three-year cooling-off period between two successive terms. This paved way for Jay Shah to continue at his position, as he has already completed his five-year tenure as the head of Gujarat Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was reportedly offered the post of Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, but it is understood that the legendary skipper denied the role. While he was earlier linked with reports claiming he will file nomination for the ICC chairmanship in November, a report by ANI said he will contest for the presidential role of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

The deadline for filing the nominations for the top role in ICC is understood to be October 20. This will be followed by an ICC Board meeting in Melbourne on November 11-13.