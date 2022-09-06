On August 15 2020, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket and two years later, the southpaw decided to announce his retirement from all formats of cricket. The decision to retire from all formats of cricket means, Raina will longer be available to play in the IPL. Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank@BCCI@UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities".

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Coming to Suresh Raina's numbers, the southpaw retires from cricket having scored 6871 runs in 109 first-class games, 8078 runs in 302 list A games, and 8654 runs in 336 T20 matches. He began his senior domestic career for UP back in 2002-03, and made his international debut in 2005. Raina played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests for India . We take a look at Suresh Raina's career highlights.

Suresh Raina retires: Best moments from incredible career

Maiden test century against South Africa in 2010

In 2010, Raina became the 12th Indian cricketer to slam a century on Test debut. The left-hander had scored 120 runs off 220 balls in that match. Raina stitched a 256-run stand with Sachin Tendulkar in India's first innings.

First Indian batsman to score a hundred in every format

Raina became only the third cricketer and first from India to register a ton in all three formats. His maiden ODI hundred came against Hong Kong in 2008, while his only hundred in T20Is was recorded against South Africa (2010). Ever since, only Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been able to match this incredible feat.

Only centurion from India in T20 World Cup history

Suresh Raina scored his maiden century against South Africa during the T20 World Cup in 2010. Facing a Proteas attack comprising Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Jacques Kallis, Raina played shots all around the ground to create history. Raina became the first Indian batter to reach the three-figure mark in T20 internationals scoring 101 runs.

Suresh Raina's hunger for runs in T20 format

Raina had quite and appetite for runs in the shortest format. He became the first player to score 5000 runs in IPL. He completed the milestone during IPL 2019. Notably, Raina was also the first Indian player to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. He went past the mark when he scored 12 runs for Uttar Pradesh in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Suresh Raina's staggering IPL record

Raina beame the become the first batsman to score 5,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings. He is currently the fifth highest run-getter in history of IPL with 5528 runs in 205 matches. Raina also went onto win four IPL trophies with CSK