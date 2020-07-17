3TC Solidarity Cup Live Streaming In India, Schedule, Rules & South African League Format

Cricket is set to make a comeback in South Africa with the upcoming 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020. The tournament will also see batting superstar AB de Villiers in action as he will be leading one of the three teams in the competition. It is a completely new take on cricket with rules like never seen or heard before. Apart from AB de Villiers, many other big names associated with South African cricket like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will also be participating in the much-anticipated 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

3TC Solidarity Cup Live streaming: Rules of the 2020 event

Every match in the tournament will be played between three teams of eight players each and all the action happens in 36 overs, which means every team get 12 overs to bat. The match is divided into two halves of 18 overs each. Here is a detailed look at all the rules of the 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020.

a. In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and the starting positions are determined by a draw

b. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed

c. After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half

d. Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents

e. A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

3TC Solidarity Cup Live streaming: Teams and updated squads

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.

3TC Solidarity Cup schedule and 3TC Solidarity Cup live in India details

The 3TC Solidarity Cup live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans can also enjoy the 3TC Solidarity Cup live in India through the Disney+Hotstar app. 3TC Solidarity Cup live in India telecast will be televised on the Star Sports Network from Saturday, July 18 at 2:30 PM IST onwards. To view the live scores and updates, fans can also visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa (CSA). The 3TC Solidarity Cup live streaming in South Africa will be on SuperSport.

