6 Sixes In 10 Balls! Axar, Suryakumar Go Berserk With The Bat Vs Sri Lanka; Watch

Team India returned with a defeat in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday. Despite the loss, Indian players Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav became big talking points for cricket lovers on social media due to their performances with the bat. Chasing a target of 207 runs, Axar and Suryakumar stitched together a partnership of 91 runs for the sixth wicket and provided a treat to the fans.

During the partnership, the duo hit six sixes within the space of 10 balls and left the fans in awe of their skills. The video of Axar and Suryakumar hitting the Lankan bowlers out of the park was shared by BCCI on their official website. Axar struck the first six in the 13th over of the second innings and followed it up with another six in the first ball of the next over.

The second ball of the 14th over again went for a six off the left-hander’s bat, which completed the 50-run stand between the two batters. Patel completed the hattrick of sixes in the third ball of the over. It was Suryakumar who hit the next six on the fifth ball of the 14th over, before sending another over the ropes on the first ball of the 15th over. Here’s a look at the exciting video of Axar and Suryakumar smashing the six sixes in 10 balls.

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav's mammoth partnership

Axar joined Suryakumar in the middle as the no. 7 batsman following the dismissal of Deepak Hooda in the 10th over. While Hooda’s dismissal reduced India to 57/5 in the 10th over, Axar and Suryakumar’s partnership took the score to 148/6. Suryakumar hit 51 runs in 36 balls at a strike rate of 141.66 with the help of three fours and three sixes, while Axar played a knock of 65 runs in 31 balls with three fours and six sixes to his credit.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka hit 206/6 in the first innings, and Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka was the highest scorer with 56 runs off 22 balls. Kusal Mendis also played an impressive knock of 52 runs in 31 balls. India scored 190/8 in the second innings and lost the match by 16 runs. With the win, Sri Lanka leveled the three-match series 1-1.