76th Independence Day: Jos Buttler, ABD, Faf Du Plessis And Kane Williamson Extend Wishes

India is celebrating 75 years of Independence from British rule today. The entire nation has been involved in celebrations on this auspicious occasion while receiving greetings from all parts of the world, including a few renowned overseas cricketers. England skipper Jos Buttler, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and former South African captains AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis are a few of the sports personalities who extended congratulatory wishes to India on its 76th Independence Day.

England’s limited over skipper Jos Buttler took to his official Twitter handle and put out a message saying, “Happy 76th #Independence day India! You guys are one of the most passionate fans ever. Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us (sic)”.

At the same time, Buttler also shared a video in his tweet. Kane, Faf and AB, alongside other cricketers like Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada can be seen extending their wishes.

Wishing India on the occasion, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player AB de Villiers said, “Namaste India, Happy 75th Independence Day. So much has been achieved by so many to make India what it is today and I am sure the best is yet to come (sic)”.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Williamson revealed his feelings, saying, ”Happy 75th Independence Day to all of India and especially the cricket fans. I love playing cricket in and against India and I am really excited for this year’s world cup and all the challenges that come with it. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler said, “75 not out and going strong. Happy Independence Day India. I have always enjoyed my time in India. Good Luck and keep cheering”.

Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow also wished India and added, “India is one of my favourite cricketing countries to play against and it is all down to you guys. The stadium, the support, the deafening noise that you give inspires us on the field”. Buttler has been one of the top batters in the IPL in the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said, “Wishing all of you so many successful years ahead. The love we get as players is so awesome. You make every moment on the field unforgettable”. Du Plessis is a much-loved cricketer in India, as he has played many years of cricket in the country. He is most remembered for his contributions to the IPL.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada said, “I never thought I could feel love outside of my SA, but India blows my mind every single time. Happy 75th Independence Day to all the lovely cricket fans out there, we are, because you are (sic)”.

Rabada played the IPL 2022 season with the Punjab Kings.

