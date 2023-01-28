81 Runs For 1 Wicket: Jofra Archer Makes Disastrous Return To International Cricket

England fast bowler Jofra Archer's return to international cricket did not go as per plan as he had a disastrous day with the ball in the first ODI match against South Africa. The right-arm fast bowler had to struggle in the heat and was only able to get one wicket as South Africa defeated England by 27 runs to win the first ODI.

Jofra Archer's disastrous return

Archer was taken to the cleaners by the South Africa top-order batsmen on a batting-friendly wicket in Bloemfontein on Friday, 27 January. The pacer gave away 81 runs in his quota of 10 overs as the host posted a total of 298/7 in the first innings.

Archer’s expensive spell forced England to rethink about their plans after the pacer went for runs in the first ten overs, however, the other bowlers kept South Africa's run rate under control in the middle overs and kept South Africa’s score under 300.

Jofra Archer managed to pick just one wicket and that too came in the 49th over when he dismissed Parnell off a slow ball.

Jofra Archer has been flying with the English Test team and also bowled in an inter-squad match in Dubai when the Ben Stokes-led England Test team were preparing for the tour against Pakistan.

Jofra was also a part of the ongoing SA20 in South Africa and played for Pretoria Capitals. Jofra did well in the SA20 and now has made a return to England.

Jofra Archer has been out of international cricket for more than a year and due to this he was also not able to play in last year’s Indian Premier League. Jofra Archer is a part of the Mumbai Indians' franchise and will look forward to returning to the IPL as well.

Jofra Archer was also part of the World Cup-winning England squad in 2019. Jofra had impressed the cricket world after his performance in the Big Bash League playing for Hobart Hurricanes.

The Barbados-born pacer was not a part of any international side before BBL but after his excellent performance, England added him to their squad.

South Africa’s batting was led by middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen. Rassie scored a century and anchored the South Africa innings. On the other hand, David Miller who was playing his 150th One Day International match hit a 56-ball 53.

England were not able to chase South Africa’s target of 299 and lost the match by 27 runs.