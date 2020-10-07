IPL 2020 Live Updates: A Confident Chennai Look To Bring Their Campaign Back On Track

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
If lifting the spirits was a daily task, everybody know say Bravo is a Champion. 😍🦁💛 #SuperBirthday @DJBravo47 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/RD5sIysws9— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020
Networking. 💯 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #KKRvCSK @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/nlnmSUd9Xf— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020
Carribean boys #HaiTaiyaar! 💪🏼— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 7, 2020
How excited are you for tonight’s encounter?😍@Russell12A @SunilPNarine74 #KKR #KKRvCSK #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mMyCC9QzQS
Gearing up for tonight's #KKRvCSK clash!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 7, 2020
Read all about it here ⤵️#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPLhttps://t.co/62Ip6zMQKx
Champion of a man, Champion of some figures. 🦁💛 #SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove pic.twitter.com/oxlBg7Jidu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020
Hello and welcome to Match 21 of #Dream11IPL where the @KKRiders will take on @ChennaiIPL.#KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/49d6arRaCw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020
Chennai will be looking to bring their campaign back on track when they face Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. Dinesh Karthik's men lost their last game by 18 runs while Chennai won their last match comprehensively by 10 wickets.
The Kolkata outfit is placed at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's men occupy the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three defeats. The Kolkata vs Chennai live match is a crucial fixture for both teams because the winner of the contest will grab the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. As Kolkata gear up to take on Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.
According to the Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record, both teams have faced each other on 21 instances and it is the Yellow Army who are clear winners as they have won 13 matches in contrast to Kolkata's 7 with one game being abandoned. The two sides haven't played each other in the UAE before and Wednesday's fixture will be the first time that Kolkata and Chennai will be locking horns in the country. Kolkata's average score against Chennai is 150 while the Men in Yellow's average score against Dinesh Karthik's men is 154.
As far as the recent Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record is concerned, it is Chennai who once again hold the upper hand. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, MS Dhoni's men beat Dinesh Karthik's side in both fixtures by 7 and 5 wickets respectively. Imran Tahir starred in both wins with brilliant figures of 2/21 and 4/27. The South African is yet to play his first match in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and considering his record against Kolkata, MS Dhoni will be tempted to draft Imran Tahir into the playing XI.
According to the Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record, it is Dinesh Karthik who leads the top-scorers charts against Chennai with 479 runs in 29 innings. Kolkata will also rely on Andre Russell to come good in this game as he has a blistering 164.70 and an average of 52 in 8 matches against Chennai so far. On the other hand, for Chennai, it is their captain MS Dhoni who is the top scorer for his side in the games against Kolkata with 471 runs in 20 innings at a stunning average of 52.33.
As far as bowlers are concerned, Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for Kolkata against Chennai with 13 scalps to his name at an exceptional economy rate of 6.00. Interestingly, Narine has always had the upper hand against Dhoni, as the dynamic batsman has not hit a single boundary in 8 years off the bowler.
For Chennai, it is Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo who have bagged the most number of wickets against Kolkata with the Chennai trio accounting for 14 wickets apiece.
Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata likely to lose injured USA pacer Ali Khan for entire tournament
39 mins ago
England cricket in huge trouble, biosecure bubble out of question for 2021 home summer
46 mins ago
Dwayne Bravo net worth, Dream11 IPL salary, house and personal life on 37th birthday
51 mins ago
Pakistan Cricket Board project faith in producing financial model not reliant on India
57 mins ago
Anukul Roy makes a name for himself in Dream11 IPL with top backward-running catch; watch
1 hour ago
Dwayne Bravo 3 wickets away from achieving major milestone in Dream11 IPL 2020
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points