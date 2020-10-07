IPL 2020 Live Updates: A Confident Chennai Look To Bring Their Campaign Back On Track

Chennai will be looking to bring their campaign back on track when they face Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. Dinesh Karthik's men lost their last game by 18 runs while Chennai won their last match comprehensively by 10 wickets.

The Kolkata outfit is placed at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's men occupy the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three defeats. The Kolkata vs Chennai live match is a crucial fixture for both teams because the winner of the contest will grab the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. As Kolkata gear up to take on Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

Head to head record

According to the Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record, both teams have faced each other on 21 instances and it is the Yellow Army who are clear winners as they have won 13 matches in contrast to Kolkata's 7 with one game being abandoned. The two sides haven't played each other in the UAE before and Wednesday's fixture will be the first time that Kolkata and Chennai will be locking horns in the country. Kolkata's average score against Chennai is 150 while the Men in Yellow's average score against Dinesh Karthik's men is 154.

As far as the recent Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record is concerned, it is Chennai who once again hold the upper hand. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, MS Dhoni's men beat Dinesh Karthik's side in both fixtures by 7 and 5 wickets respectively. Imran Tahir starred in both wins with brilliant figures of 2/21 and 4/27. The South African is yet to play his first match in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and considering his record against Kolkata, MS Dhoni will be tempted to draft Imran Tahir into the playing XI.

Players to watch out for

According to the Kolkata vs Chennai head to head record, it is Dinesh Karthik who leads the top-scorers charts against Chennai with 479 runs in 29 innings. Kolkata will also rely on Andre Russell to come good in this game as he has a blistering 164.70 and an average of 52 in 8 matches against Chennai so far. On the other hand, for Chennai, it is their captain MS Dhoni who is the top scorer for his side in the games against Kolkata with 471 runs in 20 innings at a stunning average of 52.33.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for Kolkata against Chennai with 13 scalps to his name at an exceptional economy rate of 6.00. Interestingly, Narine has always had the upper hand against Dhoni, as the dynamic batsman has not hit a single boundary in 8 years off the bowler.

For Chennai, it is Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo who have bagged the most number of wickets against Kolkata with the Chennai trio accounting for 14 wickets apiece.