A Dig At Rohit Sharma? RCB Posts Cryptic Message Of Support For Virat Kohli After ODI Sack

Virat Kohli's sacking as India's ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour came as a shock to everyone, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to hand over the reins to Rohit Sharma. Following Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI skipper, IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message in support of their former skipper.

RCB post cryptic tweet in support of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli during the IPL 2021 has stepped down from the RCB's captaincy position following which he also gave up his T20 captaincy of the T20 team. After being recently sacked as ODI skipper RCB in one of the tweets came out in support of their skipper, stating that his brand of cricket is a template that could be followed in future. In another tweet, RCB wrote 'There's only one King Kohli' in what seems like a dig at Rohit Sharma, for who the IPL franchise did not post a congratulatory message on his new responsibility.

Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! 🤩



Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #ThankYouCaptainKohli pic.twitter.com/BxtmWcklT5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 8, 2021

Sourav Ganguly on why Virat Kohli was sacked as India ODI captain

As per a PTI report, before the ODI team was named for the South Africa tour, Virat Kohli was asked by the BCCI to step down as India's ODI skipper in 48 hours. However, the 33-year-old did not resign. The board did not wait any longer and decided to appoint Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the ODI team.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed the reason behind Virat Kohli being axed as the ODI skipper.

Speaking to ANI Sourav Ganguly said, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats. So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him. We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format."

Image: PTI