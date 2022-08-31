Hong Kong cricketers have found it hard to spend time with their families having involved themselves in cricket matches for the past three months. The team have been playing matches against Namibia, Uganda and Jersey as a part of ICC events. The Hong Kong players then travelled to South Africa and England as a part of preparatory tours followed by Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Zimbabwe. The players do not play professional cricket and have to depend on other jobs to earn their livelihood. Hong Kong coach Trent Johnston in a recent interview revealed players' passion for the game and how they earn money for their livelihood.

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong coach reveals hardships of HK players

For Hong Kong cricketers, salaried jobs is their only source of income as earning money from cricket is a long shot. However, Hong Kong coach Trent Johnston in an exclusive interview with Espncricnfo revealed how passionate the players are about the game, the sacrifices they have made over the past three months and the job they do on daily basis. He said, "The commitment they've shown has been phenomenal. They never questioned anything or complained but have just got on with it. Three or four players do private coaching, either at a cricket club or one-on-one coaching."

Speaking of their jobs he said, "A high percentage of the boys are delivery drivers with Food Panda or Deliveroo. Kinchit Shah, the vice-captain, is in the jewellery trade. Scott McKechnie has his own business that offers him a slight flexibility to come on out as long as he has internet. Young Ayush [Shukla], our opening bowler, is in university. A couple of guys are doing administration".

He added "So all of them have sacrificed a lot over the past three months to come over and play cricket. I can't thank their families enough. The wives and girlfriends, kids that are waiting for their dad to come back. Not one guy in the team has told me they have to go home. Their partners have been phenomenal and kept the house moving, I thank them a hell of a lot."

Asia Cup 2022: India start as favourites, Hong Kong up for the fight

The IND vs HK T20I match that will be played on Wednesday will be the first time that these two teams will be playing in this format. The previous two India vs Hong kong matches have been 50-over contests. India will be the favourites to win the match considering the star-studded lineup they have at their disposal. The pacers were exceptional in the first match taking all ten wickets and they will look to repeat a similar performance this time around a swell. Hong Kong, on the other hand, will be up for a fight but their lack of exposure to international cricket could prove to be their downfall against a strong opponent like India.