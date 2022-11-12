A Look At Team India's Schedule After T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final Defeat To England

Team India will be back in action on the cricket field in less than a week’s time after ending their campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. While Team India’s disappointing loss to England by 10 wickets in the semi-final ended their campaign, the team now has a tight schedule leading up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma will lead the Men In Blue in the pinnacle of ODI cricket, the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 next year.

Team India is up against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on November 18. While several senior players have been rested for India’s tour of New Zealand, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team in T20Is against the Kiwis. Following the conclusion of the T20I series on November 22, Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI side in a three-match ODI series from November 25 to 30.

India to tour Bangladesh for ODIs & Tests in December, play hosts to Sri Lanka in January

India will then tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and two-match Test series in December. The ODI series will see captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and others returning to the Indian outfit. While the ODI series concludes on December 10, Rohit will then lead the team in a two-match Test series in Bangladesh.

Team India is then scheduled to welcome Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in January 2023. It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand in January-February 2023. In the meantime, Australia will also travel to India for a three-match ODI series, followed by the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, containing four Test matches in February-March 2023.

Meanwhile, India will travel to West Indies in July 2023 after the completion of the IPL. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in September 2023, while the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 takes place in India in October-November 2023. Here's a look at India's complete schedule after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Team India's schedule leading up to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023