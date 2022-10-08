Last Updated:

'A Se Start Karna Hai': Axar Patel Hilariously Welcomes Arshdeep Singh To Training Session

The first day witnessed in Perth saw a14-member contingent involved in a light training session with Axar Patel also being part of it along with Arshdeep Singh.

After landing in Australia, Team India players on Friday took part in their first training session down under as they prepare for the T20 World Cup. The first day witnessed in Perth saw the 14-member contingent involved in a light training session with Jasprit Bumrah's replacement yet to arrive. The BCCI On Saturday shared the video of India's training session.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel  involved in a hilarious conversation

In the video posted by BCCI, Team India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai spoke about a session of players. While speaking to BCCI website he said, "The upcoming 8-10 days are very crucial for us leading into the World Cup and I can't thank the management and BCCI enough to get these 8 days because we always feel we are rushed into the big tournaments playing so much cricket as Indian team." He added " But these 8 days, we are going to gradually build ourselves both physically as well as on the skills front to lead us nicely into the first game of the World Cup," 

In the video, a brief interaction between Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh also took place in which both players were involved in a training session alongside other members of the side. As Arshdeep joins the team, Axar hilariously says, “Aao paaji aao, A se start karna hai. Arshdeep, Axar, aise karke.”

Ahead of the warm-up fixture against host Australia and New Zealand, Team India is scheduled to play two practice matches against Western Australia. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India suffered a major loss with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the event due to injury. While Jadeja faced a knee injury during the Asia Cup last month, Bumrah was recently ruled out with a back injury. Axar Patel had replaced Jadeja in the squad, Bumrah's replacement is yet to be named.

Mohammed Shami set to join Team India in Australia 

Having already lost Bumrah due to injury, Team India needed an experienced bowler who could stop the run flow during the death overs. Ahead of the tournament Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami were named in the standby list, while Mohammad Siraj had an outside chance of getting added to the mix. However, the suspense over the 15th member seems to be over, with PTI while quoting a source reporting that Mohammed Shami, will be Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup and is expected to fly to Australia within the next three to four days.

The source said, "Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining sometime next week," The right-arm pacer was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad as well.

