'A Shame': Twitterati Disappointed After Rain Plays Spoilsport On Day 5 Of Nottingham Test

The first Test match between India and England was washed out after rain played spoilsport on Day 5 of the match. Team India seemed to be in the driver's seat after the end of play on Day 4 of the Nottingham Test but intermittent rain on Sunday deprived them of what would have been their first win of the ongoing ICC WTC 2021-2023 cycle.

As neither of the team could take a 1-0 lead in the series, the disappointed fans vented their frustrations on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Such a shame about the rain. Could have been a classic today: India favourites, but England in with a chance. Looking like 0-0 heading to Lord's for Thursday's second Test. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 8, 2021

Losing !! Winning !! pic.twitter.com/ZvFFq9mEDF — టక్ Gokul 🇮🇳 (@Gokul_1909) August 8, 2021

Nottingham weather saved england and ruined India's chances..

Test cricket in England is more of a weather than skills..#ENGvsIND — JAMES (@ImJames_) August 8, 2021

British summer doesn't mean no rain. It just means warmer rain. #ENGvsIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2021

The first India-England Test match witnessed some good and not-so-good performances from the visiting players. Ravindra Jadeja did go wicketless in both innings with the ball in hand but his vital 56 helped India post 278 on the board. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets in the Test match. In fact, Shami had registered three scalps in the first innings as England was bowled out for a paltry 183 despite winning the toss.

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara could do nothing exceptional this time around. He did get a lifeline after a successful DRS for lbw off veteran pacer James Anderson. Nonetheless, it was Anderson who had the last laugh when he dismissed Pujara off an unplayable delivery. The ball nipped away after pitching and it took the outside edge of his bat as Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps. The number three Test batsman walked back for just four runs to his name.

India tour of England 2021 Test series

The two teams will now be locking horns with each other in the second Test match that will be contested at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's on August 12. Team India would be hoping to register a Test win at the iconic venue after seven long years. The last time they had won a Test match at the venue was during their 2014 tour under MS Dhoni where they came out on top with an emphatic 95-run win.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing four years later at Lord's. The second of the five-match series which was played on a perfect green track saw Virat Kohli & Co. suffer a humiliating defeat by an innings and 129 runs on Day 4 as England ended up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the same match, none of the Indian players could even manage to score a half-century as England's lethal pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc on the flat green pitch. At the same time, this was also Team India's biggest defeat at the venue since 1974 where the Indian team led by the late Ajit Wadekar had lost by an innings and 285 runs.

India tasted bitter defeat in the 2018 Lord's Test match by an innings and 159 runs.