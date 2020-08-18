These Pictures And Videos Will Take You Inside Dhoni's Ranchi Luxurious Farmhouse

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is indeed a versatile cricketer and a captain. He has entertained one and all with his exceptional cricketing skills be it with the bat in hand or behind the stumps. While it is well known that MS Dhoni is a calm, composed as well as a down to earth personality, he is also someone who believes in living his life to the fullest. He is an avid biker and is very fond of automobiles and in fact, has a wide range of collections of bikes & cars. At the same time, it can be said that MS also has a hobby of buying properties. He used to own a luxury bungalow at Ranchi (it is unknown whether he has sold his first home) and also owns a few flats in Mumbai as well.

However, what really stands out here is that he owns a farmhouse in Ranchi which is not lesser than a castle or a palatial house.

MS Dhoni's royal farmhouse at Ranchi

The name of this royal farmhouse is 'Kailashpati' which is situated at Ranchi's Ring Road. As per reports, Mahi and family had shifted their base to this farmhouse in 2017 from their three-storied bungalow in Harmu Housing where they used to reside previously. By the look of it, this house indeed looks like a dream abode and that is what it exactly is. So what's so special about 'Kailashpati' where MSD will be looking to make the most of his second innings. Let's find out.

All you need to know about Dhoni's farmhouse 'Kailashpati'

The best thing about this property is that it offers a spectacular view of Mother nature. It has an open field and most of it is covered in landscaped lawns that have different kinds of trees. Recently, a video was posted where the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was giving his little princess Ziva a ride on his bike outside the farmhouse and the viewers got a glimpse of how big the area is.

Another special thing about this abode is that it has the presence of all things that the 'Captain Cool' loves and it took over three years to build this stunning house as per reports. Apart from all these, the veteran stumper also has three pet dogs and his residence also has a separate complex that has glass walls, that treasures his priceless collection of automobiles.

Take a sneak peek into MS Dhoni's picturesque farmhouse in pictures & videos: