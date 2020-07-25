AAD Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Dubai Pulse Secure will square off against Ajman Alubond in Match 6 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 on Saturday, July 25. The AAD vs DPS Dream11 match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai. The AAD vs DPS Dream11 match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction, AAD vs DPS Dream11 team and AAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks.
The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19.
Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq
Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir
Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Abdul Shakoor
Batsmen: Shafaqat Ali (Captain), Faisal Amin, Sapandeep Singh
All-rounders: Hamad Arshad (Vice-captain), Ali Mirza, Fahad Tariq
Bowlers: Imran Haider, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah
AAD start off as favourites to win the AAD vs DPS live match.
