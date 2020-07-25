AAD Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Dubai Pulse Secure will square off against Ajman Alubond in Match 6 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 on Saturday, July 25. The AAD vs DPS Dream11 match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai. The AAD vs DPS Dream11 match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction, AAD vs DPS Dream11 team and AAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises dented by loss of sponsors; RR, SRH, DC, KXIP hit the most: Report

AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction: Emirates D10 League 2020 preview

The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19.

AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction: AAD vs DPS squads

AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction: AAD squad

Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq

AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction: DPS squad

Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 could potentially clash with Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in October: Report

AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction: AAD vs DPS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Shafaqat Ali (Captain), Faisal Amin, Sapandeep Singh

All-rounders: Hamad Arshad (Vice-captain), Ali Mirza, Fahad Tariq

Bowlers: Imran Haider, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters likely to embrace 'virtual commentary' idea due to COVID-19: Report

AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction

AAD start off as favourites to win the AAD vs DPS live match.

Please note that the above AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction, AAD vs DPS Dream11 team and AAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The AAD vs DPS Dream11 team, AAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks and AAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson returns to training in NZ, excited about increasing IPL 2020 prospects

IMAGE COURTESY: DUBAI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM / INSTAGRAM