Aakash Chopra Believes THIS Indian Player Should Have Been Part Of WTC Final Squad

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes pacer Buvneshwar Kumar could have provided the x-factor impact the Virat Kohli-led side is looking for against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, feels Buvneshwar Kumar should have been included in the WTC final squad because of his ability to swing the ball both ways. Chopra said Bhuvneshwar can bat as well if required, adding "India is definitely missing him". The Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami have so far failed to consistently hit the correct length and line, which allowed New Zealand batters to settle down.

India could have considered Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar for this tour of England because of their ability to swing the ball. India is definitely missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His three best qualities are - He can bowl exceptionally well with the new ball and swing it both ways, he can bowl in long spells, and he can bat as well. He could have done everything for Team India," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former India batsman further said that all three results in the game are still possible. Chopra explained that if New Zealand manages to score big in its first innings and then bowl out India cheaply, the chances of the Kiwis winning the WTC final becomes feasible. Chopra further added that if India wants to win the WTC final, they will have to dismiss New batters quickly in both their innings.

Day 4 washed out

Day 4 of the WTC final was a complete washout as rain forced officials to abandon the play without a single ball bowled. The play suffered a delay in the morning, which led to the first session being cancelled due to rain. The play never commenced after lunch as the rain continued to pour over the Ageas Bowl Stadium. Around tea break, match officials announced that play on Day 4 has been abandoned and another attempt will be made on Day 5. Both sides will have 196 overs combined to bowl in the remaining two days of the game, assuming the play starts at the scheduled time on Tuesday.

