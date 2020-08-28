IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Chooses His Four Overseas Players In RCB's Playing XI

Aakash Chopra picked his four overseas players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing XI for IPL 2020. However, what was not surprising here is that Chopra picked the star Proteas power-hitter AB de Villiers which was a no-brainer at all considering his importance for the Bangalore franchise on the cricket field.

Apart from ABD, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana,Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn are the foreign players that have been roped in by RCB for this year's marquee event.

Aakash Chopra picks his RCB XI

In a video that was shared by Aakash Chopra on his Facebook page, he went on to say he reckons that the three-time IPL runners-up can play Aaron Finch as an opener, AB de Villiers as a batsman along with the addition of Moeen Ali and Chris Morris (both can contribute with the bat as well as the ball) and then mentioned that these players are his four overseas players in the RCB team.

Analysing on Bangalore's bowling department, the stylish cricket pundit added that the team has got enough Indian spin and Moeen Ali will also give some overs of spin and at the same time, they also have the services of the pace battery that include the likes of Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

South African cricket megastars AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, and Chris Morris arrived in Abu Dubai to join Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, August 23. The video of the players making a touchdown in the Middle East was posted by the official account of RCB on Twitter wherein the players briefly talked about their journey embracing the ‘new normal’.

The South African stars arrived after Royal Challengers Bangalore team captain Virat Kohli reached UAE on Friday. All the players will now spend a six-day quarantine period in their hotel rooms.

RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

The RCB squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers along some newcomers like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn.

(Image Courtesy: AP)