Aakash Chopra Says It Is Not Advisable To Compare Babar Azam With Virat Kohli

Aakash Chopra has revealed that there should be no comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the former is miles ahead of the young batting sensation. Azam has been compared with Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest batsman to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018.

Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs. He was named Pakistan's T20I skipper last October and was named the ODI skipper in May this year.

'Very far away': Aakash Chopra

During a Youtube interaction with former Pakistani pacer Tanvir Ahmed, Chopra went on to say there is no doubt that Babar is an exciting talent but it is also true that Virat is far ahead in this race as he is older and started cricket before the Pakistan batting superstar. He then mentioned that Kohli's name is already included in the conversation of all-time.

At the same time, the former Test opening batsmen also wondered whether the top-ranked T20I batsman will be able to reach those heights which depend on discipline, injuries, form, and many other things which will come along as time goes on. He then added that talent can only take one to a place but they need to have that incredible passion that drives them forward and even though the Indian skipper did not have that from the start, he fostered it along the way.

Virat Kohli's successful journey so far

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsman of this generation. He had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format.

The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.