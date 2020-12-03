Aakash Chopra Lauds Hardik Pandya For Batting As Per The 'demands Of The Situation'

Aakash Chopra has come forward and termed Hardik Pandya as an 'Inspiration' after he had played a match-defining knock in the third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. When India had lost half their side for 152 in the 32nd over, it seemed as if they would be restricted to a manageable total. However, Hardik and Jadeja had other ideas as their record sixth-wicket stand of 150 runs helped the visitors breach the 300 run mark. The younger Pandya remained unbeaten on a 76-ball 92 at a strike rate of 121.05.

'Inspiration': Aakash Chopra

While interacting on his official Youtube channel, Chopra went on to say he reckoned that Hardik Pandya’s batting software has got upgraded since he left bowling and that the 27-year-old is batting as per the demands of the situation. Discussing further on the elegant all-rounder's batting approach, the former Indian Test opener added that he resorts to a defensive approach in the beginning and then bats aggressively once he gets into the groove.

Furthermore, the versatile cricket pundit also added that the Baroda cricketer picks the bowlers well. Giving further clarification, the ex-Delhi batsman mentioned that earlier Hardik used to pick only the spinners but now, he even hits the fast bowlers in a democratic fashion.

“It is heartening to see the maturity, calmness, and awareness Hardik Pandya is showing as a batsman. I am so so happy for Hardik for the chart of his growth. Just keep getting better. You are an inspiration in a sense. You were bowling, which was snatched away from you because of the fitness problems. You made the one skill so good that you are able to make a place in the Indian team as a batsman. I mean outstanding, Hardik,", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

READ: 'Looking Forward For More Challenges', Says Natarajan After A Memorable India Debut

Hardik Pandya in the ODI series against Australia

Pandya had an excellent run in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series Down Under. He notched up two half-centuries in three matches out of which he got into the 90s on both occasions but unfortunately, could not breach the three-figure mark as his wait for a maiden ODI ton continues. He had an off day in the second ODI at the SCG as he was dismissed for 38 while trying to take leggie Adam Zampa to the cleaners only to hit it into the hands of Pat Cummins. He had to go for that risky shot as India were trying to catch up with the steep asking rate in their mammoth chase of 390. Eventually, the Virat Kohli-led side fell short by 51 runs to concede the One Day series.

Despite his failure in the second game, the all-rounder managed to amass 210 runs in the series.

READ: New Zealand Opener Tom Latham Lauds WI Bowlers For Bowling Well Periodically On Day 1

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.