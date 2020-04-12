Aakash Chopra Says Sourav Ganguly's Era Is Superior To MS Dhoni's, Justifies His Reason

Aakash Chopra has revealed whose captaincy while challenging and also justified his reason behind it recently. The two captains were none other than Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni- considered two of the best and the finest captains in the history of both Indian as well as world cricket. Ganguly had led India to the finals of World Cup 2003 whereas, Dhoni had led India to a historic triumph in 2011. However, Chopra has picked Sourav Ganguly's era.

'Sourav Ganguly’s era': Aakash Chopra

During a recent interaction with former Pakistani World Cup-winning player Ramiz Raja on Youtube, the ex-Delhi batsman picked Sourav Ganguly's era and said that Dada had to regain the trust of the people after the match-fixing scandal and make a team from scratch. Chopra also mentioned that Dada's eye for talent stood out as he brought in young talents and also went forward with the support of other senior players. Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also went on to add that India started winning overseas under Ganguly's reign.

Speaking about MS Dhoni's captaincy reign, the former Test opener said that Mahi reaped rewards of all this but he excelled for his exceptional man-manager skills as he had to handle big stars and young players which he did really well.

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

