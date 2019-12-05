Aakash Chopra Trolls 'yet To Grow' Abdul Razzaq For Calling Jasprit Bumrah 'baby Bowler'

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq had made headlines on Wednesday for making bizarre comments at the expense of the Indian cricket team. The 40-year-old recently made a comment about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. His remark did not go well with Indians as fans and former cricketers alike took to social media to troll the former all-rounder. Aakash Chopra, who himself is known for his witty remarks, took to Twitter to troll Abdul Razzaq in a hilarious manner.

Aakash Chopra mocks Abdul Razzaq for his jibe at Jasprit Bumrah

In an interview with a leading Pakistani daily, Abdul Razzaq boasted about facing the likes of Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath during his playing days. He described Jasprit Bumrah as a “baby bowler” in comparison to them and said that he is someone who can be easily dominated and attacked by him. While fans have been trolling the all-rounder for his recent comments, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra also took to Twitter to mock Razzaq in a hilarious manner. In his tweet, Chopra described Razzaq as someone who has not grown up with age. Check out the tweet by Aakash Chopra down below.

Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played 🙏😝 https://t.co/yLQE6U0KRw — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2019

During the same interview, the Pakistani cricketer also went on to describe the current crop of cricketers as ‘ordinary’. He added that the players between 1992 and 2007 were ‘world-class’ who knew what the sport was all about. He continued that the present generation of players lacks the in-depth knowledge about batting, bowling and fielding. Razzaq also claimed that Virat Kohli does not have the same class as Sachin Tendulkar. Although ironically, Razzaq had another bizarre comment in the past that Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad is better than Sachin Tendulkar.

