Aakash Chopra Wants Himself In Sourav Ganguly's XI To Beat Virat Kohli's Current XI

Former Team India Test opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra has recently said that Team India lead by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly would have easily beaten the current team led by Virat Kohli. While talking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra decided to do a comparison of both the sides.

Aakash Chopra reveals reason behind Sourav Ganguly's team being better than Virat Kohli's

In the video, Aakash Chopra spoke about the captaincy styles of Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. In the video, Chopra said that Virat Kohli's team, apart from winning the Australia series of 2018-19, has failed to make a mark overseas. He has lost Test series in New Zealand, South Africa and England, whereas Sourav Ganguly's men tasted victory in England and Pakistan. Chopra also said that Sourav Ganguly's team knew how to win matches abroad.

The former Test opener also named the players for both the sides. In Sourav Ganguly's team, Aakash Chopra names himself and Virender Sehwag as openers with Rahul Dravid taking the No.3 slot. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly formed the middle order. While Parthiv Patel was picked as the wicketkeeper of the side over MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra named Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar as bowlers in the side.

Coming to Virat Kohli's team, Aakash Chopra picked Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal as openers with Cheteshwar Pujara batting at no 3. Skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari formed the middle order, while Wriddhiman Saha was named as the wicketkeeper. In the bowling department, Aakash Chopra picked Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah. Former skipper MS Dhoni did not find a place in either Sourav Ganguly's or Virat Kohli's team.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli wish doctors on National Doctors Day

On the occasion of National Doctors day, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli saluted the heroes for their efforts. Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet saluted the doctors in India and worldwide and asked everyone to laud the efforts of doctors. On the other hand, Virat Kohli in his tweet, wrote about celebrating the spirit that doctors and health care workers show everyday. He even thanked them for helping so many people. Here is what Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli tweeted on Wednesday -

Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2020

On #DoctorsDay, let us all appreciate the 24/7 selfless efforts of our frontline doctors and pray for their safety & well being. 🙏🏼

They have always been our shield and refuge in any health crisis.



My salute to all the doctors across India & the world. pic.twitter.com/Fa3yUjutLN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2020

(IMAGE: PTI)