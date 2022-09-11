Aaron Finch Accorded With Guard Of Honour By New Zealand Players Ahead Of Final ODI: Watch

The 3rd ODI between Australia and New Zealand is currently underway in Cazaly's stadium in Cairns as the hosts eye a clean sweep having already won the first two matches. The final ODI will also be the last time that Aaron Finch will be leading the team a day after having announced his retirement from the ODI format. However, New Zealand players paid a rich tribute as the the outgoing Australian captain came out to bat in what is his final assignment before ODI retirement.

AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI: New Zealand team's special gesture for Aaron Finch

New Zealand, after winning the toss, decided to bowl first in the final ODI. As soon as Finch walked on to the field towards the 22-yard strip, the New Zealand team gathered to accord him with a Guard of Honour. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson went to his Australian counterpart and showed his appreciation for a fantastic career. However, Finch did not enjoy a fairytale ending to his ODI career as he was cleaned bowled by Tim Southee for just 5 runs.

Classy stuff from the Black Caps as Aaron Finch makes his way to the middle #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/LMawJThq7t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

The 35-year-old's retirement announcement comes following his dismal show with the bat. The opener has only averaged 3.7 runs, which includes three ducks, since scoring 62 runs against Sri Lanka in an ODI in June. Finch had taken over as Australia's white-ball captain in 2018 after the sandpaper scandal forced Cricket Australia to sack Steven Smith as captain in all formats.

Tributes from the cricket fraternity have poured in ever since Finch announced his retirement from the ODI format. Team India former skipper Virat Kohli, who shared dressing room with Aaron Finch as Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, sent a heartfelt message of thanks, while asking the Australian cricketer to enjoy his 'next phase of life'. Kohli wrote "Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest."

Aaron Finch's career

Finch has played a total of 145 ODI matches for Australia since his debut in 2013. He has scored 5401 runs at an average of 39.13 and with a strike rate of 87.83. Finch has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries in the format. Finch has scored the most number of runs in the format against India. He has 1460 runs in 32 matches against the Indian team, including four centuries and nine half-centuries. Finch was the captain of the Australia team that won the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.