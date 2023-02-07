Aaron Finch: Aus T20 Captain Announces International Retirement After Illustrious Career

Former captain of Australia's cricket Aaron Finch has decided to put a full stop to his international career. Having already announced retirement from ODI cricket in September, Finch has now announced retirement from T20 and Test. Finch captained the Australia team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021.

Announcing his retirement Finch said, "Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," he said. Finch is Australia's highest run scorer in men's T20s, with 3,120, which puts him sixth in the all-time rankings. He hit two centuries in T20 internationals, finishing with an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 142.53.

Aaron Finch's international career

He scored 5,401 runs in ODIs at an average of 39.13, including 17 centuries, and was part of the Australia squad that won the 2015 50-over World Cup."Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most," he added. "To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour." Finch will continue to play the T20 franchise cricket