AB De Villiers Beats RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell For THIS Incredible IPL 2021 Record

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. Before the IPL news of the suspension, the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore were having a great 2021 season with the RCB team securing a 3rd position in the points table. One of the reasons for the success of the RCB team can be attributed to the batting firepower that the team displayed throughout their matches.

All eyes were on Glenn Maxwell as he was purchased for a whopping price of INR 14.25 crore, which he seemed to justify with his brilliant hitting power. Although Glenn Maxwell displayed some noticeable batting knocks which proved significant for the success of the RCB team, AB de Villiers managed to beat his Australian teammate in one of the astonishing IPL 2021 records with his ever-dependable performances. AB de Villiers had beaten Glenn Maxwell in the record for the highest strike rate in Chennai in the IPL 2021.

Record for highest strike rate in Chennai in IPL 2021

The RCB team played its first 3 matches in the MA Chidambaram Stadium during its Chennai leg of the tournament. As per the statistics, AB de Villiers had a strike rate of 189.39 in Chennai which is the highest in the IPL 2021. He scored 125 runs with an average of 62.5 in the Chennai venue. Notably, the Royal Challengers won all of their 3 matches of the Chennai leg in the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Glenn Maxwell finds a place in the record behind AB de Villiers

Glenn Maxwell found 4th place on the list with a strike rate of 149.15. Maxwell scored an impressive 176 runs with an average of 58.66 in Chennai. The inclusion of Maxwell in the RCB team meant that AB de Villiers had to adjust his position and bat further down the order. Even after the adjustment, de Villiers stepped into the role of providing quick runs at the bottom order and thereby created a record for the highest strike rate in Chennai.

KKR openers find a position in the record

Surprisingly, players from the Kolkata Knight Riders were in the top 3 positions with Rahul Tripathi in the 2nd place and Shubman Gill in the 3rd place of the list. In Chennai, Rahul Tripathi had a strike of 153.70 after scoring 83 runs while Shubman Gill had a strike rate of 150.0 after scoring 69 runs. Even though the KKR team might have failed to capitalize on these performances in Chennai, Virat Kohli and the RCB team made good use of this impact by scoring 10 points in the IPL 2021 and securing a 3rd position.

