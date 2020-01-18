Now, AB De Villiers Keen On Making A Comeback To The 50-overs Format For South Africa

AB de Villiers who had shocked the cricket fans all over the world by unexpectedly announcing his retirement from international cricket had earlier expressed his desire to represent South Africa in the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. Now, the former Proteas skipper is also open to making a comeback in the 50-overs format as well.

READ: Rahul prepared for middle-order batting by watching videos of Smith, Williamson

AB de Villiers on ODI comeback

While speaking to a news daily, AB de Villiers has said that he always wanted to play for South Africa and that it is a great honour to play international cricket. He also mentioned that he been chatting with Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith and other people who are involved and he hopes everything to work out well.

Mr.360 also added that he does not wish to play Test matches as it is pretty much done but ODI cricket is something which he would not take completely out of the equation.

READ: Zimbabwe 'have to enjoy' first home Test since 2017

'I would love to play T20 WC': de Villiers

The 35-year-old made his Big Bash League debut on Tuesday for Brisbane Heat who registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers. Head Coach Mark Boucher had earlier revealed that he was in talks with the explosive batsman for the World Cup.

Reflecting upon the same, de Villiers on Tuesday said, "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality. I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," Cricket Australia quoted the veteran batsman.

Furthermore, de Villiers also highlighted that the World Cup was still a long way ahead and that the IPL is around the corner and he needs to be in form for that.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out. It's not a guarantee, once again. I don't want to disappoint myself or other people, so, for now, I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year," de Villiers added.

READ: Smith blames loss of three quick wickets for defeat

READ: Great to be compared with someone like Dravid: Rahul

(Image Courtesy: AP)