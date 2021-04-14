AB De Villiers Plays Mind Games With SRH Ahead Of Big Clash, David Warner Yet To Respond

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 5 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The SRH-RCB rivalry is always exciting and over the years, the two teams have been involved in some thrilling contests. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, RCB batting stalwart AB de Villiers has opened up on the SRH team 2021 and has also had a say on their squad depth.

In a video posted by the RCB franchise on their official Twitter handle, De Villiers said that SRH's bowling is a nice attack to face and it'd be a great challenge. The South African revealed that he always enjoys playing against SRH because they could with their skill and smartness. According to De Villiers, for RCB, it is a matter of making sure that they get some partnerships and once they get on top, SRH are the kind of team that he feels they can really dominate.

The RCB batsman reckoned that SRH do not have as much depth as some of the other teams in the IPL. He further said that if RCB get hold of them, they have to make sure that they don't allow the David Warner-led side back into the game because that’s where they are really dangerous. It will be interesting to see whether SRH respond to this comment on the field on Wednesday evening when the two southern rivals take on each other.

SRH v RCB, Preview |Game Day



AB de Villiers and the coaches speak about RCB’s preparedness heading into the SRH encounter. Opposition watch and much more on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/0JV4eqIwER — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021

SRH vs RCB h2h record

SRH and RCB have faced each other 17 times in IPL history. According to the SRH vs RCB h2h record, it is the Men in Orange who lead Bangalore, 10-7. As far as the SRH vs RCB record from the last season (IPL 2020) is concerned, both sides won one game each during the league phase. However, when the two teams collided in the Eliminator, it was the David Warner-led side that trumped Virat Kohli's men to eliminate them from the competition.

