AB De Villiers Set To Have Another Cricketing Source Of Income; More Details Revealed

Former South African captain AB de Villiers is set to participate in this year’s Nepal Everest Premier League (EPL). The tournament is set to be played between September 25 and October 9. According to teams, all six teams are likely to go after AB de Villiers at the player’s draft.

AB de Villiers set to star in EPL 2021

While speaking with the Cricketing Nepal, EPL Managing Director Aamir Akhtar stated that they also tried to rope in AB de Villiers for the 2020 edition as well. Akhtar, however, revealed that the cricketer was not available at the time. The EPL Managing Director added that they are trying their best to “bring top international cricketers” for the Nepal tournament in order to put their country in the “frame of global cricket.” Last season, the Nepal tournament organisers were able to convince Chris Gayle to play one season with them. The stature of the competition also increased recently as they confirmed the MS Dhoni-owned lifestyle brand Seven as their sponsors.

AB de Villiers IPL 2021 contract and other commitments

The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 contract is worth $1.5 million (â‚¹11 crore), as per the player’s retention value. Apart from IPL and his looming EPL participation, the legendary batsman also plays for the Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) competition. He has been an active freelancer in several global T20 leagues ever since he retired from international cricket back in 2018.

RCB team 2021 details

On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Virat Kohli RCB captain for 2021 season, a look at entire team

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

RCB team 2021 schedule

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



How much is AB de Villiers net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the AB de Villiers net worth is estimated to be $21 million (â‚¹148 crores approximately). He earns a net annual income of USD 3 million. Apart from the Indian Premier League, the player also takes part in several global franchise-based T20 competitions and earns lucrative salaries for the same. AB de Villiers also rakes in money from his endorsement deals. Some of the brands that he has had associations with are Audi, Puma, Mont Blanc, and MRF among others.

