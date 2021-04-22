AB De Villiers Used By RCB Fans To TROLL Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of Big Clash; Here Is Why

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a phenomenal start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far. The Royal Challengers have won all 3 of their games in the league which has put them on the top spot of the IPL 2021 points table. Players like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have shown their firepower with the bat and Harshal Patel is leading the bowling attack through his performances that have been filled with precision.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take the Rajasthan Royals in Match 16 of the IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 22. Fans are hoping the RCB to continue their winning streak and keep their top position at the points table intact. Fans have started reminding the Rajasthan Royals of the fantastic AB de Villiers knock in the IPL 2020 when both the teams played against each other in their previous outing in the UAE.

RCB's perfect record against the RR in IPL 2020

The Rajasthan Royals had last faced the Royal Challengers in Match 33 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 177. In response, the Royal Challengers saw a brilliant performance by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs from 32 balls while AB de Villiers displayed a vintage 360 degree performance, scoring 55 runs from 22 balls with a strike rate of 250.

The RCB won the match and AB de Villiers was awarded the Player of the Match. The Rajasthan bowlers didn’t seem to have a way to keep AB out of the crease. Fans are expecting the history to repeat itself and are making the Royals aware through Twitter of their last match where AB was referred to be from 'out of this world'.

Last time RR met an alien - AB De Villiers #RCBvsRRpic.twitter.com/1OFimZiRCi — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) April 22, 2021

AB de Villiers stats

The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 performance is one of the factors for the RCB to be at the top of the table. So far, the AB de Villiers IPL 2021 stats have seen him score 125 runs in 3 matches with a strike rate of 189.39. Throughout the whole IPL, The AB de Villiers stats stands at him scoring 4974 runs from 172 matches with a strike rate of 152.65 and an average of 40.77.

AB de Villiers record vs RR

The RCB saw the better of results against RR, winning both their matches against the Royals in the IPL 2020. AB de Villiers has performed the best against the Royals. He has scored the most runs against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL. The AB de Villiers record vs RR has seen him score 648 runs against RR with a strike rate of 146.6 and an average of 46.28 .

The RCB vs RR live telecast

The RCB vs RR live telecast is set to begin at 7:30 p.m IST. The RCB vs RR live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking to stream the live telecast can do it on Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

Image Source: PTI