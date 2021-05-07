Abdul Razzaq Predicts Pakistan Will Overtake India In The Future, Faces Fans' Wrath Again

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has made a habit of grabbing headlines through his controversial statements and bizarre claims. The former all-rounder, who is always high on praise for Pakistan cricket, has made a huge claim about his country's national team. Razzaq recently stated that Pakistan team has the potential to grab the top or second spot in all the formats and also opened up on their side's rebuilding phase.

In an interview with PakPassion, Razzaq said that they have to look at the likes of South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka and England who are currently in the middle of a similar rebuilding phase like Pakistan. Citing the example of South Africa who have found it difficult to rebuild their side, Razzaq opined that he is thankful that Pakistan is not at that stage. Razzaq stated that he is very happy that Pakistan's batting, bowling and fielding has shown a marked improvement.

According to the Pakistan veteran, the secret to reaching the first or second position in ICC’s rankings in all formats is to improve in all three facets just like Australia did and dominated all other teams about 20 years ago. Razzaq was hopeful that the way things are going, Pakistan will overtake other nations and reach the first or second position in all formats very soon.

Speaking with Cricket Pakistan in March, the former Pakistani cricketer went on to say that people should not compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam. He added how fans should stop comparing Paksitani players with Indians because Pakistan has more talent. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach also mentioned that Pakistani batsmen should rather be compared to various great players in Pakistan cricket history like Inzamam ul Haq, Javed Miandad, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousaf, Ijaz Ahmed, and Zaheer Abbas.

Razzaq also went on to add how both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two completely different players. The Pakistani international went on to suggest that matches between Pakistan and India should be held as it is important to have such matches to judge who is a better player. He also goes on to mention that Indian cricket fans do not compare their players with Pakistan, and the Pakistani supporters should do the same and not compare their players with Indian cricketers.

