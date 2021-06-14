Abhishek Manu Singhvi Joins WTC Banter; Takes Dig At 'India's Lucky Charm' Michael Vaughan

Congress leader and senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi took a subtle dig at England's former skipper Michael Vaughan after he reiterated that New Zealand will beat Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Team India will take on New Zealand in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final from June 18 in Southampton. Cricket experts all around the world have been revealing their favourites before the beginning of the historic Test and Michael Vaughan on multiple occasions has predicted that New Zealand will emerge as the ultimate Test champion.

Abhishek Singhvi takes a dig at Michael Vaughan's prediction

After England suffered a horrific batting collapse against New Zealand and lost the home Test series, Michael Vaughan had lauded the Black Caps for their brilliant all-round performance and even wrote, 'Really fancy them to beat India next week'. Now, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi in a subtle dig termed Michael Vaughan 'India's lucky charm'. Abhishek Singhvi was taking a dig at Vaughan's infamous prediction when he said that Team India will be whitewashed in Australia. However, the ultimate result was totally different as Team India breached the Gabba fortress and won the four-match Test series by 2-1. Abhishek Singhvi on his Twitter wrote:

Thank you for always being our lucky charm.

Regards

An Indian#WTChttps://t.co/MIS7JMOG4g — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 14, 2021

It is to be noted that Michael Vaughan had earlier backed New Zealand to win the WTC Final. Speaking to SparkSport, Michael Vaughan said "New Zealand (will win). English conditions, the Duke ball, and India on the back of a busy schedule. They’ll arrive pretty much a week before and go straight into it. New Zealand have two Test matches, you could argue warmups against England to get them prepared for the final".

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Full Details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India has not managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

